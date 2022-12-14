Several Hutchinson High School seniors signed letters intent to continue their student-athlete careers at colleges next year.
The girls were part of an event organized by the school as part of national signing day in November. The seniors and the schools they plan to attend are:
- Brynn Beffert, who will play NCAA Division I basketball at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania; Lafayatte plays in the Patriot League.
- Ellie Ketcher will play Division III soccer at UW-River Falls;
- Jillian Martinez will play Division III softball for Concordia College in Moorhead;
- Savannah Schlueter will play NAIA basketball at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa;
- Avery Watzke will play Division III lacrosse at UW-River Falls; and
- Maddie Witte will compete in Division II swimming at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.