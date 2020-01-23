The Hutchinson Figure Skating Association took first at the Blue Mound Ice Crystal Classic in Luverne last weekend. The team had 20 skaters competing in dozens of events, and many took first:
Maya Bacon won artistic bronze.
Kierra Dennis won Solo Compulsory Freestyle 5, Freestyle 5, and jump and spin silver.
Jillian Heilman won open freestyle gold short.
Mallory Heinbaugh won artistic silver.
Brooke Johnson won open freestyle gold, artistic gold, and jump and spin gold.
Hannah Karg won Freestyle 4 and interpretive silver.
Allyson Kopesky won open freestyle gold, jump and spin platinum, and drama spot. gold.
Ava Paulson won drama spot. silver, jump and spin silver, open freestyle silver, and Solo Compulsory Freestyle 4.
Lyla Paulson won Freestyle 3.
Corina Powell won jump and spin silver.
Kadi Powell won jump and spin silver.
Emma Schwartz won jump and spin platinum, open freestyle platinum, Solo Compulsory Freestyle 8, and Freestyle 8.
Audrey Seifert won open freestyle bronze and Freestyle 3.
Emma Staples won the couples spot. lt. ent. and footwork silver.
"Top Gun" won ensemble.
Ashley Witte won couples spot. lt. ent. silver and open freestyle silver.
Brynn Ziegler won Freestyle 7 and jump and spin gold.
Hutchinson has three more competitions this year: Feb. 7-9 in Blaine, March 7-8 in St. Louis Park, and the World Team Championship July 20-25 in Blaine.
Hutchinson's annual skating show is also scheduled for Feb. 29-March 1.
— Vinny Harvieux