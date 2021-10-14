The Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake boys and girls soccer teams kicked off their section playoffs this week on the road were 1-1.
The Tiger boys wrapped up their season Tuesday with an 8-1 loss to Mankato West in the Section 2AA quarterfinals, finishing the year with a 3-13-1 overall record.
On Wednesday, though, the girls team upset Monticello for a 2-1 win in the Section 6AA quarterfinals. It’s the team’s first playoff win since 2015.
The Tigers are the No. 7 seed in the playoffs and Monticello was the No. 2 seed, but the Tigers took an early 1-0 lead in the first half and then scored again in the second half to hold on. Ellie Ketcher netted both goals for Hutchinson while goalie Miranda Litzau had 17 saves on 18 shots in the net.
The win means the Tigers play again at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Zimmerman. Zimmerman is the No. 3 seed and beat Princeton 5-0 in its playoff opener. Hutchinson faced the Thunder in late September and lost a close 2-1 match. If the Tigers can pull off another upset they’ll not only have seven wins, a new team record, they’ll play in their first section final ever.
On the other side of the section bracket, No. 1 St. Francis beat No. 8 Becker 4-0, and No. 4 Willmar beat No. 5 Big Lake 4-3. St. Francis and Willmar also play Tuesday for a shot at the section final.
Boys Soccer - Section 2AA Quarterfinal
Mankato West 8, Hutchinson/GSL 1 (Oct. 12)
Goals: Cole Forcier 1
Assists: none
Saves: Leo Gil 9/16, Quinton MacMullen 3/4
Girls Soccer - Section 6AA Quarterfinal
Hutchinson/GSL 2, Monticello 1 (Oct. 13)
Hutchinson … 1 1
Monticello … 0 1
Goals: Ellie Ketcher 2
Assists: Riana Forcier 1, Mylea Monahan 1
Saves: Miranda Litzau 17/18