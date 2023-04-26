Dustin Boecker expected Delano to be one of the top teams in the Wright County Conference East and Section 3A this season.
Based on the first head-to-head meeting between the Tigers and Delano, the Hutchinson coach knew exactly what he was talking about.
Delano, 3-0 on the season, punched out six hits and took advantage of four Hutchinson errors on the way to a 10-0 in five innings Tuesday.
It was Hutchinson’s first loss of the season after a 3-0 start.
The teams were scoreless after three innings, but Delano pushed across four runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth. Meanwhile, the Tigers managed little offense, getting just one hit off Delano’s Kaitlyn Pink, who struck out five.
Kaylie Scanlon had two hits, including a two-run home run for Delano. Jillian Martinez collected Hutchinson’s only hit.
Hutchinson is scheduled to play host to St. Peter, 3-2, in a nonconference game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.