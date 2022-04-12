Speed, versatility and an up-beat attitude are the three strengths Hutchinson High School softball coach Dustin Boeckers believes the Tigers can use to their advantage this season. And they’ll need to capitalize on those attributes to make up for the loss of seven seniors from last year’s squad.
“Our goal as a team this year is to be on top of the conference and to clinch a home game for section playoffs, which hopefully lead us to a deep run at sections,” Boeckers said.
Those are some big goals for a Tigers team that finished 8-14 last year. But Boeckers feels the team is in good position to make a run at the Wright County Conference East title and compete in the section playoffs. First, however, the team has some big shoes to fill. Fortunately, Hutch has “a good core group returning this year, whether that be starters from last year or girls that had varsity playing time,” Boeckers said.
Among those returners are this year’s captains: Brynn Swift, Jaiden Mezera, Jillian Martinez and Savannah Schlueter. Boeckers also noted that the team will rely heavily on freshman Paisley VonBerge and junior Laren Laidlaw as pitchers.
“We need to improve at getting on base more to utilize our speed, so we’re really focused on hitting this year,” Boecker said.
The Tigers took sixth in the WCC East standings last year with a 5-9 record, but the conference looks very different now. Orono, Waconia and last year’s conference champ, New Prague, have left the WCC East, while Southwest Christian has joined for six teams total.
“We went 0-6 against the teams that left and 5-3 against the others that stayed,” Boeckers said. “We like our chances to be one of the top teams in the conference, along with Delano.
In the playoffs last year Hutch was the No. 7 seed and went 1-2 to be eliminated. But like the conference, their section prospects have changed, and Boeckers believes it’s for the better. The Tigers were moved out of Section 2AAA and are now in Section 6AAA with Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Blake, Delano, DeLaSalle, Minneapolis Edison, Mound Westonka and Orono.
“Well, I’m not disappointed we don’t have Mankato East or West in our section this year. They are consistently top two in the state for AAA,” Boeckers said. “We do, however, have some new, tough opponents in Benilde, Delano and Orono.”
The goals are set high for the Tigers this year, but Boeckers is counting on those three strengths and the team hitting its stride earlier in the season to help reach it’s lofty aspirations.
“The girls did a great job defensively toward the end of the season (last year), so if we can get that earlier this year it will definitely set us up better to reach our goals,” he said.