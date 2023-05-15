Lauren Laidlaw pitch

Lauren Laidlaw, shown pitching in a game earlier this season, picked up two wins Saturday as Hutchinson competed in the Mound Invitational tournament.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

It wasn’t football, it was just the scores that made it seem that way.

Quite an intro for a weekend softball tournament roundup, but it seems appropriate as Hutchinson hit the ball all over the park, scoring 46 runs winning two of three games at the Mound Invitational.

Tags