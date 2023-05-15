It wasn’t football, it was just the scores that made it seem that way.
Quite an intro for a weekend softball tournament roundup, but it seems appropriate as Hutchinson hit the ball all over the park, scoring 46 runs winning two of three games at the Mound Invitational.
The Tigers improved to 11-6 overall and have won seven of their last eight games, an impressive roll as they near the postseason.
Hutchinson opened play Saturday at Westonka Recreational Park with a five-run first inning against Robbinsdale Cooper. The offensive onslaught continued throughout most of the rest of the day.
Four players — Savannah Schlueter, Jillian Martinez, Ryleigh Schiller and Lauren Laidlaw — had three hits each for Hutchinson as it pounded out a 19-0 win over Cooper in five innings. Additionally, Bryn Anderson had two hits and three runs driven in, while Cora Renning drove in three runs on one hit.
Meawhile, Laidlaw pitched five strong innings, allowing two hits, walking three and striking out eight to earn the win. The Tigers did not commit an error.
The Hutchinson bats quieted a bit in the second game as the Tigers fell 9-4 to Richfield, yet they still managed eight hits.
Hutchinson’s downfall was defense, as the Tigers committed four errors. Richfield took advantage in the middle innings, getting four runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take control of the game. The Tigers rallied late, getting their four runs over the last three innings, but it wasn’t enough.
Schlueter and Kaiden Fitterer had two hits each, and Fitterer drove in two runs against Richfield, which improved to 10-4.
The Tigers were back to their torrid hitting pace in the third and final game of the tournament, belting 14 hits during a 23-13 win over Willmar.
It wasn’t the best-played game defensively, with the teams combining to commit 10 errors, seven by Willmar. But they also combined for 24 hits on the offensive side.
Martinez, Anderson, Schiller, Fitterer and Paisley VonBerge had two hits each for the Tigers. Anderson also led the team with three RBI, while Schiller, Fitterer and Laidlaw drove in two runs each.
Hutchinson’s regular season schedule comes to a close this week, with games scheduled Tuesday at Delano and Thursday against Southwest Christian at home. Section playoffs are scheduled to begin May 23.