Hutchinson went from the depths of disappointment to exhilaration in the course of two games last week.
After losing a late lead in a loss to Princeton to start the week May 1, the Tigers rebounded four days later to beat Dassel-Cokato 6-3 in extra innings.
Hutchinson improved to 6-5 on the season and was scheduled to play three games this week — Monday at St. Cloud, Thursday at home against Jordan, and Saturday Richfield.
Hutchinson trailed 3-1 after three innings Friday at Dassel, but rallied for a run in the fifth and another in the top of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. The Tigers put the game away with three runs in the top of the ninth.
Savannah Schlueter continued her torrid hitting with three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Pitcher Paisley VonBerge added four hits and a run scored for the Tigers, who collected nine hits.
VonBerge picked up the complete-game win, scattering eight hits and striking out 13.
A big rally in the top of the seventh inning was wiped in the bottom of the inning as Hutchinson fell to Princeton in a nonconference game May 1.
The Tigers entered the seventh trailing 4-1, but they scored four times to take a 5-1 lead. But Princeton bounced back with two runs in its final at bat to win.
Hutchinson center fielder Savannah Schlueter had a huge game at the plate, belting two home runs and driving in all five of the Tigers’ runs.