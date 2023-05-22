Hutchinson’s impressive year-end roll — winning 10 of their last 12 games — helped it land the No. 3 seed and a home game for the Section 6AAA tournament.
The Tigers, 12-6 overall, opened section play Tuesday against sixth-seeded Mound Westonka, 6-11, after this edition of the Leader went to press. Check www.hutchinsonleader.com for the latest coverage.
Hutchinson and Mound Westonka met twice during the regular season, with the Tigers winning both contests, 10-2 and 14-4.
Delano, 16-3, garnered the section’s top seed and opened the tournament against eighth-seeded Minneapolis Edison. Second-seeded Orono played No. 7 Blake, and No. 4 DeLaSalle met fifth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the section quarterfinals.
Elimination bracket games continue Thursday, with succeeding rounds set for May 30, 31 and June 1-2.
Section 6AAA semifinal and championship games of the double-elimination tournament will be played at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park.
Hutchinson closed out its regular season with a 10-2 win over Southwest Christian Thursday.
Eight different players collected hits for the Tigers, who finished with 16 hits in the game. Second baseman Cora Renning led the way, going 3-for-4, scoring two runs and driving in a run.
Savannah Schlueter and Kohle Fitterer each drove in two runs.
Paisley VonBerge earned the win on the mound, scattering seven hits and striking out 10 as she pitched a complete game. VonBerge threw 105 pitches, 77 of them for strikes.
In winning 10 of 13 games they played in May, the Tigers have outscored the opposition 137-64.
Hutchinson has played top-seeded Delano twice this season, losing 10-0 in late April and 13-7 on May 16.