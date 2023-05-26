Hutchinson stayed alive in the Section 6AAA softball tournament with a dominating 14-4 win over Blake Thursday at Hutchinson.
The Tigers, 13-8, advanced to the second round of the elimination bracket, where it will face Benilde-St. Margaret's at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hutchinson.
Hutchinson took control of Thursday's game from the outset, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Tigers got another run in the third and seven more in the fourth. They closed out the win early, scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.
The Tigers collected 11 hits, led by catcher Bryn Anderson's three hits. Anders also scored four runs and drove in four. Kohle Fitterer and Paisley VonBerge added two hits each.
VonBerge earned the complete game victory, scattering seven hits and giving up three earned runs while striking out five.
Hutchinson found itself one loss from the end of its season following a surprising loss in the first round of the Section 6AAA tournament.
Sixth-seeded Mound Westonka scored five runs in the fifth inning and held off a late Hutchinson rally to beat the third-seeded Tigers 6-5 May 23 at Hutchinson.
Hutchinson looked to be in control of the game, building a 4-1 lead through four innings before Mound Westonka exploded for its big fifth inning.
Jillian Martinez, Kohle Fitterer and Cora Renning had two hits each for Hutchinson, which had nine hits.