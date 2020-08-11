When New Prague, Orono and Waconia announced plans to join the Metro West Conference beginning in the fall of 2021, the big question was what would become of the Wright County Conference?
Would larger East Division teams Hutchinson, Holy Family Catholic, Delano, Mound-Westonka and newly-joined Jordan play smaller West Division teams such as Dassel-Cokato, Watertown-Mayer or Litchfield?
The answer finalized Aug. 10 was "nope."
By a 13-0 vote, Southwest Christian High School of Chaska was formally introduced as a new member of the Wright County Conference beginning in the fall of 2021.
“For a couple years now, we’ve had an inkling that New Prague was looking to go,” said Thayne Johnson, Hutchinson activities director. “Sizewise it makes sense for them to look other places. Then all of a sudden Waconia was looking, and Orono joined the group.”
Although Southwest Christian will be one of the smallest schools in the conference, Darin Keizer, its athletic director, said the WCC East fit because of the school’s growth and the programs it offers. Johnson said the conference activities directors agreed.
“The big thing we looked at is the programs they offer,” Johnson said. “What they offered with boys and girls tennis, hockey and lacrosse, that made it attractive because those will be tough schedules to fill.”
Southwest currently offers the following programs that will compete in the WCC: boys and girls soccer, boys and girls golf, cross-country, volleyball, boys hockey (coop with Richfield), boys and girls basketball, boys and girls lacrosse, baseball, softball, boys and girls tennis and track and field.
“With the Wright County, we'll have more recognition for our athletes across the board,” Keizer said. “When our teams play in the Wright County, our kids will go up against some of the best athletes in the state."