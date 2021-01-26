When people think Hutchinson girls basketball, the name Lindsay Whalen is usually the first to come to mind. But after last week’s season-opening win over St. Peter, perhaps the name Alyssa Stamer will start to catch on.
The Tigers took down the Saints 73-56 in sweet revenge after St. Peter knocked Hutch out in the first round of playoffs last year. Stamer led the way with an eye-popping 43 points, which coach Tim Ellefson confirmed is a Hutch girls basketball single-game record.
After the game, Stamer had no idea whether it was a record or not, and frankly, she didn’t care.
“I really didn’t even think of it,” she said. “I was just glad we won.”
To confirm the new record, Ellefson reached out to former coach Andy Rostberg, who spoke to his father, Grady Rostberg, who is also a former girls basketball coach. Grady confirmed that Stamer’s big game beat the previous record of 36 points, set by Lori Allen.
So how did she do it? Well, like any humble recipient, she credited her teammates.
“I think a lot of it was our rebounding,” Stamer said. “Everybody did really good at rebounding, and then pushing the ball. I think that’s where a lot of it came from.”
Ellefson agreed, and the stats bear it out. Hutchinson held St. Peter to 35.1% shooting and forced 28 turnovers, leading to 27 points in transition.
“It wasn’t just like, let’s give the ball to Alyssa and get out of her way, that was not it at all,” Ellefson said. “It was just a product of what we were doing, and she capitalized on it.”
But the coach wouldn’t let Stamer deflect all of the credit for her impressive feat. Along with the points, she also racked up nine rebounds, four assists and six steals for a career game that Ellefson said was a credit to her work during the season and offseason.
“All that hard work came together in one night for her,” he said. “It was a testament to hard work, a testament to the excitement of being back on the basketball court, and obviously getting a nice win for us.”
So look out Whalen, you may have some competition when it comes to Hutchinson girls basketball credentials. But just like the former WNBA star, you won’t hear Stamer doing much bragging about her accomplishment. She’s too focused on the team.
“I was really just hoping for a win,” Stamer said, “and we all knew we were ready for it and preparing a lot as a team.”