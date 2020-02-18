For the seventh time in the past nine years, the Hutchinson Showstoppers finished their season at the Target Center among the top teams in Minnesota. And for the fifth time out of all those years, the dancers took 11th place in the Class AA state high kick competition.
Although they did not finish in the top six in prelims to qualify for the finals, coach Stephanie Kutter was proud of the girls and pleased with their performance overall, which beat out 12th-place Zimmerman.
“The girls were tight, hit their formations and enjoyed their performance and experience,” she said. “Our scores were a little lower than sections, which is expected when you compete against the best teams in the state.”
Perhaps just as important as how the Showstoppers finished was how many of the young dancers gained valuable experience at state. Kutter said the team had many new varsity dancers this year, which meant it took longer for the team to adapt. But they’ve worked hard and proved they belong on the biggest stage in the state.
“The girls handled it with maturity and always wanted to improve,” Kutter said. “I don't think our dedication is any different than it has been in previous years. When making a state tournament, it puts a lot of fire into the dancers to be the team that does it again. Since we have had a lot of success in recent years, that fire never goes away; it actually expands to many younger dancers to be a part of that experience.”
The Showstoppers have four seniors graduating, including captains Alaina Burchill and Rachel Scheele. Kutter believes that with the talent returning and the new girls stepping up to varsity, the Showstoppers could return to state for another go at passing the team’s best state finish in history — ninth place, which it took back in 2012.
“Out of our 25 dancers on the state roster, 22 will be returning next season to the kick team,” Kutter said. “Out of 13 on our jazz roster, 11 will be returning. This is a great core coming back, so it will be a chance for us to beef up our difficulty right away at the beginning of the season. It is also an opportunity for us to have the largest kick team and jazz team in our school history for next season. We will have to wait and see how the JV dancers progress throughout the off-season.”
Class AA State Dance (Feb. 15)
1. Sartell-St. Stephens 5, 2. Totino Grace 10, 3. Austin 14.5, 4. Fairbault 19.5, 5. Benilde St. Margarets 24, 6. St. Cloud Tech 35, 7. Rocori 35.5, 8. Mound Westonka 37, 9. Orono 39.5, 10. Simley 42.5, 11. Hutchinson 54, 12. Zimmerman 60