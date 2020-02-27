In its first trip to the state team tournament since 2003, the Hutchinson/BLHS wrestling team made the most of its visit to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Thursday. After losing their opening match to Foley, the Tigers went on to beat Orono and South St. Paul to claim the team’s first Class AA State consolation championship.
“It’s basically teamwork more than anything,” senior Alex Nelson said of the team’s resiliency. “Once one kid gets fired up, it’s just one kid after another. It’s the chemistry of the team, we all bond really good on this team.”
Hutchinson opened the tournament with a 43-21 loss to No. 4-ranked Foley in the first round. The Tigers only won three of their matches, including pins from Tristian Lang and Cale Luthens, and a 7-1 decision by Nelson.
After the loss, the Tigers were sent to the consolation semifinals but were undeterred. They faced a familiar rival, Orono, and easily dispatched the Spartans for 60-13 victory. The Tigers won 11 of their matches against Orono and built up a 30-0 lead after the first six matches. Treyton Card, Parker Peterson, Lang, Luthens, Jesse Reiner and Hayden VanderVoort each scored pins in the win.
That win sent the Tigers back to the state consolation final for the first time since 2003. Unlike that visit, however, the Tigers took down South St. Paul 43-20 to earn the fifth-place trophy.
“I’m jacked about the results,” senior Payton Jepsen said. “I think it’s awesome that we bounced back and just clobbered the other two teams.”
It was back and forth for the first seven matches against St. Paul. The Packers earned a pin in the opening round, but Card and Peirce won the next two matches to tie the score. The Packers and Tigers split the next four matches as well, but the Tigers had a narrow 16-12 lead going into the 152-pound match.
After Riley Gill pinned his opponent, the Tigers began to take control. They won four of the last six matches including three more pins to cruise to the state consolation title. Lang and Luthens both finished the tournament undefeated, and Lang pinned all three of his opponents.
“It feels amazing,” Camden Kron said about the win. “I love all these kids, they’re my family.”
While the season is officially over for most of the team, a select four Tigers are slated to wrestle in the individual tournament Friday and possibly Saturday. Those wrestlers are Peirce at 113 pounds, Luthens at 152, Nelson at 182, and Kurth at 220.
Class AA State Team Wrestling (Feb. 27)
Foley 43, Hutchinson/BLHS 21
106: Cyler Ruhoff (F) 4-2 dec. over Max Martin ... 113: Levi Jacobson (F) 7-4 dec. over Grant Peirce ... 120: Ethan Oswald (F) 10-1 maj. dec. over Treyton Card ... 126: Caden Ruhoff (F) pinned Parker Peterson at 3:36 ... 132: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Cole Rudnitski at 1:23 ... 138: Michael Rothfork (F) 17-0 tech fall over Payton Jepsen ... 145: Logan Thorsten (F) 9-1 maj. dec. over Camden Kron ... 152: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Joseph Thorsten at 2:38 ... 160: Isaiah Fitch (F) pinned Riley Gill at 3:20 ... 170: Andy Knutson (F) 2-0 dec. over Jesse Reiner ... 182: Connor Thorsten (F) 6-2 dec. over Hayden VanderVoort ... 195: Alex Nelson (H) 7-1 dec. over Max Henne ... 220: Cody Kurth pinned Greg Miller at 3:44 ... 285: Elijah Novak (F) pinned Tanner Gill at 1:10
Hutchinson/BLHS 60, Orono 13
106: Max Martin (H) 9-8 dec. over Daniel Musgjerd ... 113: Treyton Card (H) pinned Frankie Stevenson at 4:32 ... 120: Grant Peirce (H) 9-4 dec. sudden victory over Mason Pankonin ... 126: Parker Peterson (H) pinned Blake Ament at 0:33 ... 132: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Eli McKown at 0:49 ... 138: Payton Jepsen (H) pinned Gustavo Cano Garnica at 2:00 ... 145: Jacob Schmid (O) pinned Camden Kron at 3:04 ... 152: Riley Gill (H) pinned Oliver Stevenson at 1:36 ... 160: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Brady McPherson at 0:16 ... 170: Jesse Reiner (H) pinned John McCuskey at 2:24 ... 182: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Johnny Harstad at 2:55 ... 195: David Wilfert (O) 5-3 dec. over Alex Nelson ... 220: Cody Kurth (H) won forfeit … 285: Danny Striggow (O) 14-5 maj. dec. over Tanner Gill
Hutchinson/BLHS 43, South St. Paul 20
106: Maxx Beeler (S) pinned Max Martin at 1:40 ... 113: Treyton Card (H) 7-6 dec. over Nate Berchtold ... 120: Grant Peirce (H) 4-3 dec. over Will Nihart ... 126: Micah Diaz (S) 10-3 dec. over Parker Peterson ... 132: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Caelan Stroud at 0:51 ... 138: Payton Jepsen (H) 17-8 maj. dec. over Roman Cortez ... 145: Kaleb Barnes (S) 12-8 dec. over Camden Kron ... 152: Riley Gill (H) pinned Nixon Stroud at 3:45 ... 160: Cale Luthens (H) 5-3 dec. over James Johnson ... 170: Quinn Christofferson (S) 17-2 tech fall over Jesse Reiner ... 182: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Caleb Binman at 1:06 ... 195: Alex Nelson (H) pinned Jarod Stroud at 1:56 ... 220: Cody Kurth (H) pinned Malachi Belmares at 1:24 ... 285: Caleb Johnson (S) 11-6 dec. over Tanner Gill