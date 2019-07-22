The Hutchinson 16U softball team closed its season this past weekend with a run of victories on its way to a third-place finish at the Minnesota Softball Tier II State Tournament in Buffalo.
“The team did amazing," head coach Raquel Bushman said. "Everyone of them stepped up and had a role and very graciously fulfilled their role. Not one of them didn't step up to the plate."
Hutch was one of 20 teams in the tournament after placing third at its qualifying tournament at St. Ben's the prior weekend. It opened the state tournament with a 4-0 shutout victory against Brooklyn Park. It then defeated Sartell 7-1 before losing 6-3 to New Ulm Red.
In the loser's bracket, with every contest an elimination game, Hutch edged Buffalo 6-5 and beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 9-1. Hutchinson's run ended one game shy of the championship, falling again to New Ulm Red, this time 5-3 to finish in third place with a 19-8 record.
"They left everything out on the field," Bushman said. "I don't think there was anything we could have done different to change the outcome.”
The Gamblers of St. Charles defeated New Ulm in the championship series to take the 16U Tier II title.