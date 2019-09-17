More than 200 runners hit the Luce Line State Trail Saturday during the fourth annual Luce Line Lace-Up in Hutchinson.
Check-in was offered Friday night at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., and same-day registration and check-in began at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Masonic/West River Park.
Due to flooding of the Crow River under the bridges, the half-marathon route was changed, taking runners west rather than east to Crow River Winery. Despite the rising water, runners competed in all four options — 10K, 5K, 1 mile and half marathon — during the event, which is organized by the 3M Running Club.
The most popular option this year was the half marathon, which had 92 runners and was led by James Hein of Hutchinson. Earning first out of 55 runners in the 10K was Andy Redmann of Hutchinson, finishing first in the 5K out of 64 runners was Nate Raabe of Hutchinson, and Brian Stenholm of Olivia took first in the 1-mile run out of 10 participants.
You can check out complete results for the four races below, and visit lucelinelaceup.com for more information.
Luce Line Lace-Up (Sept. 14)
10K results — 1. Andy Redmann (Hutchinson) 40:19; 2. Roxanne Lorenz (Benson) 45:57; 3. Andy Dawkins (Hutchinson) 47:35; 4. Tabetha Dawkins (Hutchinson) 47:35; 5. Brian Stenholm (Olivia) 47:56; 6. Christie Hantge (Hutchinson) 50:29; 7. Robert Anderson (Clearwater) 50:32; 8. Lance Westerlund (St. Stephen) 50:38; 9. Vicki Dufner (Hackensack) 51:36; 10. Ryan Hiltner (Sartell) 51:56; 11. Tanya Black (Hutchinson) 52:43; 12. David Thoma (Annandale) 52:46; 13. Candice Freese (Maynard) 54:12; 14. Kenneth Dehn (Sauk Rapids) 55:11; 15. Luke Baker (Hutchinson) 55:16; 16. Olivia Minear (Annandale) 56:20; 17. John Bretzke (Hutchinson) 57:59; 18. Ashley Cohrs (Glencoe) 58:18; 19. Sara Hein (Le Sueur) 58:31; 20. Natalie Flores-Henley (Livingston) 59:12; 21. Tiffany Johnson (Excelsior) 59:14; 22. Zach Baum (Minneapolis) 1:00:22; 23. Tonia Persons (Dassel) 1:00:25; 24. Joanie Hiltner (Sartell) 1:01:06; 25. Tammara Freese (Redwood Falls) 1:02:31; 26. Lisa Valiant (Hutchinson) 1:02:42; 27. Sue Hahn-Gabrelcik (Glencoe) 1:02:42; 28. Charity Beattie (Watkins) 1:02:43; 29. Natalie Boisvert (Delano) 1:04:50; 30. Thomas Gilbertson (Willmar) 1:04:55; 31. Amy Kongratsasy (Chanhassen) 1:05:05; 32. Elizabeth Flynn (Sartell) 1:05:10; 33. Annie Liestman (Hutchinson) 1:05:10; 34. Sheila Jackson (Hutchinson) 1:05:12; 35. Kerri Specht (Waconia) 1:06:21; 36. Carrie Asmus (Litchfield) 1:07:39; 37. Trudy Zalomsky (Hutchinson) 1:07:40; 38. Deb Ludowese (Minneapolis) 1:07:42; 39. Hannah Hoemberg (Brownton) 1:09:37; 40. Chelsey Klasnich (Elk River) 1:09:42; 41. Valerie Vadnais (Excelsior) 1:09:43; 42. Carol Stimler (Minneapolis) 1:10:14; 43. Leslie Judge (St. Paul) 1:13:28; 44. Ashley Gilbertson (Willmar) 1:14:53; 45. Jenny Richter (New Germany) 1:16:09; 46. Amy Sluka (Litchfield) 1:18:34; 47. Toni Miller (Minneapolis) 1:19:44; 48. Crystal Schauer (Silver Lake) 1:21:01; 49. Heather Lange (Silver Lake) 1:21:09; 50. Ann Sunn (Waverly) 1:22:41; 51. Amy Meyer (Lester Prairie) 1:25:54; 52. Eleanor Freed (Minneapolis) 1:31:50; 53. Jeannine Ferland (St. Paul) 1:38:04; 54. Shannon Duncombe (Big Lake) 1:42:13; 55. Carole Meyers (Mill Valley) 1:43:31
5K results — 1. Nate Raabe (Hutchinson) 19:36; 2. William Lorenz (Benson) 19:51; 3. Louis Bedard (Minneapolis) 22:38; 4. Amanda Husfeldt (Hutchinson) 23:06; 5. Logan Schumacher (Hutchinson) 24:04; 6. Elizabeth Scharn (Hutchinson) 24:46; 7. Kristin Haack (Hutchinson) 24:56; 8. Rachel Van Hale Henke (St. Paul) 25:27; 9. Randy Schumacher (Hutchinson) 25:58; 10. Angie Pfeiffer Bedard (Hutchinson) 26:09; 11. Amy Amberg (Bird Island) 26:24; 12. Breanna Olson (New Ulm) 26:58; 13. Cody Schumacher (Hutchinson) 27:20; 14. Jennifer Gray (Glencoe) 27:49; 15. Lisa Lepel (Plato) 28:12; 16. William Workman (N/A) 28:43; 17. Miranda Lemke (Hutchinson) 28:51; 18. Michael Smith (Darwin) 29:02; 19. Sarah Heller (Hutchinson) 29:05; 20. Robert Pfeiffer (St. Cloud) 29:18; 21.Rebecca Jopp (Mayer) 30:26; 22. James Stark (Sartell) 30:35; 23. Mary Leitheiser (Fairfax) 30:37; 24. Julio Casillas (N/A) 30:55; 25. Katie Knick (Burnsville) 32:25; 26. Jessica McCarthy (Cosmos) 32:41; 27. Marc Crawford (Hutchinson) 32:46; 28. Jessica Crawford (Hutchinson) 32:46; 29. Molly Granzow (Delano) 33:15; 30. Craig Serbus (Redwood Falls) 33:18; 31. Jordan Ludowese (Hutchinson) 33:50; 32. Rebecca Streit (Annandale) 33:55; 33. Beth Podratz (Hutchinson) 34:26; 34. Virginia Knick (Brownton) 34:34; 35. Rachel Thompson (Sartell) 34:50; 36. Anthony Monteforte (Hutchinson) 34:50; 37. Jamie Peterson (Hutchinson) 34:51; 38. Cindy Granzow (Sartell) 34:54; 39. Mike Piotrowski (St. Paul) 35:19; 40. Lexi Ludowese (Hutchinson) 36:17; 41. Kurt Schott (Royalton) 36:24; 42. Ashley Fitzgerald (Mound) 36:30; 43. Kristi Fallon (Darwin) 37:21; 44. Lisa Petersen (Glencoe) 37:27; 45. Sylvia Propps (Hutchinson) 38:03; 46. Gail Gillard (Hutchinson) 39:08; 47. Carla Skaja (Victoria) 39:09; 48. Hayden Schott (Royalton) 39:15; 49. Rhonda Schumacher (Hutchinson) 39:41; 50. Dave Knick (Brownton) 41:16; 51. Jennifer Schott (Royalton) 41:47; 52. Kelsie Cotton (Dassel) 42:44; 53. Lynn Lauer (Hutchinson) 43:02; 54. Brenda Parsley (Raymond) 45:30; 55. Carolyn Halverson (Willmar) 45:30; 56. Michelle Nybakke (Hutchison) 45:45; 57. Jennifer Sheff (Dassel) 48:17; 58. Eric Mobley (Buffalo) 48:19; 59. Melanie Mobley (Buffalo) 48:19; 60. Chelsi Schumacher (Hutchinson) 51:44; 61. Brittany Erickson (Minneapolis) 52:16; 62. Kim Weerts (Hutchinson) 52:17; 63. Jen Grosland (Mankato) 52:18; 64. Evelyn Bahr (Hutchinson) 53:43
1 mile results — 1. Brian Stenholm (Olivia) 5:26; 2. Vicki Dufner (Hackensack) 6:26; 3. Emily McKeown (Hutchinson) 6:33; 4. Kelsie Crawford (Hutchinson) 7:36; 5. Dayne Huebert (Byron) 8:06; 6. Aiden Silge (Hutchinson) 8:47; 7. Kendall Heller (Hutchinson) 8:48; 8. Kylie Crawford (Hutchinson) 9:45; 9. Chloe Leuze (Hutchinson) 10:06; 10. Jillian Gasser (Hutchinson) 10:07
Half marathon results — 1. James Hein (Hutchinson) 1:15:17; 2. Sam Thomas (South St. Paul) 1:18:55; 3. Jeff Cohen (Minneapolis) 1:23:30; 4. Steve Thomas (Delano) 1:23:51; 5. Shannon MacDonald (Hanover) 1:27:51; 6. Paul Schoolmeesters (Minneapolis) 1:29:11; 7. Eric Schwarze (Glencoe) 1:30:06; 8. Chris Demere (Hutchisnon) 1:30:07; 9. Alex Nelson (Minneapolis) 1:33:14; 10. Katie Krebsbach (Barrington) 1:35:04; 11. Nels Bonde (Litchfield) 1:35:45; 12. Josh Bernau (Young America) 1:37:15; 13. Trent Fiedler (St. Francis) 1:38:48; 14. Charity Sanden (Hutchinson) 1:40:01; 15. Elisabeth Mumford (Glencoe) 1:41:13; 16. Tim McCarthy (Cosmos) 1:47:02; 17. Amber Huberty (Watkins) 1:47:13; 18. Terry Plank (Mondovi) 1:48:01; 19. Carly Schmitt (Rockville) 1:48:03; 20. David O’Hara (Eden Prairie) 1:48:24; 21. Zoe Rammelkamp (Minneapolis) 1:49:31; 22. Tara Rettmann (Winthrop) 1:50:06; 23. Jim Thieschafer (St. Cloud) 1:50:07; 24. Jeff Gauger (Maple Grove) 1:50:13; 25. Chris Ruhff (Minneapolis) 1:51:35; 26. Rebecca Helberg (Silver Lake) 1:53:37; 27. Kristal Hendrickson (Minneapolis) 1:55:35; 28. Alfred Propps (Hutchinson) 1:57:26; 29. Cathy Olson (Hutchinson) 1:57:54; 30. Kirsten Langerman (Hutchinson) 1:59:29; 31. Jill Utsch (New Richmond) 1:59:54; 32. Gwendolyn Freed (Minneapolis) 2:00:37; 33. Stephanie Medalen (Kerkhoven) 2:01:20; 34. Krystal Grojean (Omaha) 2:01:48; 35. Adam Minear (Annandale) 2:01:52; 36. Terri Barrett (Murdock) 2:02:23; 37. Tanya Streifel (Minneapolis) 2:02:32; 38. Christine Lacy (Silver Lake) 2:02:38; 39. Rebecca Fredrickson (Hutchinson) 2:02:39; 40. Lisa Wittmer (Minneapolis) 2:02:40; 41. Brooks Helget (Cokato) 2:03:24; 42. Brittany Koch (Litchfield) 2:04:28; 43. Toni Kohnke (Andover) 2:04:56; 44. Jennifer Hicks (Hutchinson) 2:05:10; 45. Sam Helberg (Hutchinson) 2:06:42; 46. Lonna Bohlsen (Maple Grove) 2:07:31; 47. Sarah Beebe (Minneapolis) 2:09:44; 48. Amy Hagen (New York) 2:11:00; 49. Riley Manning (Minneapolis) 2:11:13; 50. Josh Muonio (Lakeville) 2:11:40; 51. Shawn Libor (Hutchinson) 2:12:08; 52. Amanda Tritz (Hutchinson) 2:12:56; 53. Jody Rocheleau (Cokato) 2:13:54; 54. Richard Riemer (Willmar) 2:15:05; 55. Tracey Stephenson (Minneapolis) 2:15:09; 56. Karen Evans (St. Paul) 2:16:08; 57. Chloe Gulich (Hutchinson) 2:16:18; 58. Dave Grosland (Mankato) 2:17:15; 59. Claudette Schaeffer (Sauk Centre) 2:17:59; 60. Erin Wallin (Sauk Centre) 2:17:59; 61. Marcia Stassen (Hutchinson) 2:19:22; 62. Chris Brandt (West Fargo) 2:20:16; 63. Dennis Johnson (Hugo) 2:20:19; 64. Alyssa Anttila (Minneapolis) 2:20:49; 65. Chantae Erickson (Sullivan) 2:21:34; 66. Julia Gerlofs (Minneapolis) 2:21:48; 69. Laura Streeter (Hutchinson) 2:21:55; 70. Francine Blenkush (Rice) 2:22:38; 71. Kellie Fiedler (St. Francis) 2:23:21; 72. Lynn Peterson (Hector) 2:23:59; 73. Morgan Engen (Pequot Lakes) 2:26:52; 74. Cole Engen (Pequot Lakes) 2:26:53; 75. Wendy Hennessey (Brownton) 2:27:05; 76. Merle Meyers (Mill Valley) 2:29:35; 77. Brooke Bennett (Brandon) 2:31:43; 78. Travis Moe (Monticello) 2:33:41; 79. Katie Gibson (Wheatland) 2:33:41; 80. Jeff Huebert (Byron) 2:33:50; 81. Jamie Boedeker (Mason City, Iowa) 2:33:55; 82. Aubree Derksen (Wyoming) 2:33:56; 83. Angela James (Mankato) 2:33:56; 84. Chris Chell (Minneapolis) 2:36:23; 85. Tom Lyke (Hutchinson) 2:37:58; 86. Eric Kohnke (Andover) 2:38:56; 87. James Allen (Hutchinson) 2:43:24; 88. Candi O’Hara (Eden Prairie) 2:43:31; 89. Stacy Reichert (Andover) 2:47:34; 90. Margaret Zverinova (Minneapolis) 2:48:52; 91. Beth Johnson (Hugo) 3:14:24; 92. Jesaca Stoesz (Minneapolis) 3:19:23