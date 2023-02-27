They did it again.
It went down to the last event of the meet, but Hutchinson’s boys swimming and diving team claimed its fourth consecutive Section 3A championship Saturday at Willmar High School pool.
The Tigersharks team of Riley Yerks, Jackson Kramer, Carter Johnson and Conner Hogan won the meet’s final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to help Hutchinson hold off Monticello for the section championship. Hutchinson won the eight-team meet with 406 points, while Monticello finished with 400.5 points.
Hutchinson has won 13 section championships, but Saturday’s title gives the program its first run of four consecutive titles.
The Tigersharks will bring a contingent of 11 swimmers to the State Class A Swimming and Diving Meet, which runs Thursday and Saturday at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Class A finals are scheduled to begin at noon Saturday.
Hutchinson will have entrants in 10 of 12 events, including all three relay events. That’s because of the dominant effort the team put forward in the Section 3A meet, where the Tigersharks captured first place in six events and second in two more. The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for state. Hutchinson swimmers qualified for state in two other events on state standard.
Leading the way was junior Conner Hogan, who finished first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while also helping the 200 medley relay team to a section title.
Hogan’s time of 51.16 seconds in the butterfly set the Section 3A record.
Hutchinson’s other individual section champions were Johnson, who took first in the 200 freestyle, and Grant Kosek, who won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.52.
Meanwhile, the Tigersharks 200 medley relay team of Anthony Witte, Grant Kosek, Hogan and Jackson Kramer) also won the section title, with a time of 1:39.27.
Yerks earned a runner-up finish in the 200 individual medley, Johnson was runner-up in the 500 freestyle and the Tigersharks’ 200 freestyle relay team of Yerks, Dane Thovson, Eric Oberg and Johnson took fourth with a state qualifying time of 1:32.7.
And then there was that 400 freestyle relay team, needing a strong swim, not just to qualify for the state meet, but to keep Hutchinson’s section dynasty alive.
Though a dramatic matchup, it wound up being a fairly comfortable win for the Tigersharks team of Yerks, Kramer, Johnson and Hogan, who cruised to a time of 3:17.01 — more than 8.5 seconds faster than the state qualifying time, and nearly 1.5 second faster than Monticello’s relay team — more than enough to add another piece of championship hardware to the trophy case.