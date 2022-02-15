Hutchinson’s boys swimming and diving team wrapped up an undefeated dual meet season last week, and now they’ve set their sights on the Section 3A championship later this month.
The Tigersharks took down Sauk Rapids-Rice 92.5-88.5 on Feb. 8, then defeated Delano 96-85 Saturday to finish with a perfect 7-0 dual record. In fact, the only meet they didn’t take first in this year was the Class A State True Team Championship.
“It’s good, but we’ve still got some work to do the next couple of weeks to fine tune this lineup,” head coach Rory Fairbanks said.
While the Sharks’ have their share of experienced guys who have been swimming varsity for years, one of the biggest surprises this season has been from young swimmers. Coming into the season, Hutchinson knew it had holes to fill in its relays and other events, and several youngsters have worked their way into the lineup to fill those spots, including guys such as eighth-grader Grant Kosek; freshmen Carter Johnson, Anthony Witte, Ben Campbell and Clayton Moore; and sophomores Jackson Kramer and Riley Yerks
“It’s nice to have a group that swims year-round,” said senior Cameron Wagner. “They all help each other out, they’re all motivated and come in and work every day. We’ve got a lot of strong underclassmen and even some middle-schoolers who are projected to go to state. So we’re excited for that.”
“We needed some guys to step up and fill those relays, because if we’re going to try to make any noise in the top three or four at the state meet we have to have three solid relays,” Fairbanks said. “We have a solid medley, but we need some help on the freestyles and … underclassmen are really the ones stepping up and doing that.”
The Tigersharks took fourth at state last year and they’re aiming to do just as well or better this year. Before they can do that, however, they’ll have to do well at sections to earn as many state qualifiers as they can. They’re also hoping to win their third straight Section 3A title, and after beating Sauk Rapids in a dual this past week, the odds are looking good.
“That was good because they’re the closest team to us in sections, so I think it shows our team’s strength that we can beat them head-to-head,” Hutchinson senior Noah Tague said. “I think we can win. We have a lot more depth than people think our team has. That just shows our younger kids, the freshman and middle-schoolers, they all are super fast.”
Hutchinson hosts the Section 3A Championship this year on Thursday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 26.
Fairbanks nominated for national award
While the team is preparing to make waves at sections and state, coach Fairbanks has already made a splash at the nation level. It was announced this past week that he is a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year Award.
Every state’s coaches association nominates someone, who is then scored on a points system that weighs career accolades. The field is then narrowed down to eight national finalists, and Fairbanks was named one of the finalists.
“He’s a great coach,” Wagner said. “He puts us to work every day, he has tons of experience and really helps us.”
“I don’t think anybody deserves it more than he does,” Tague said. “He’s somehow managed to turn a bunch of random kids into top-of-the-state guys.”
As part of being a finalist, Fairbanks is invited to attend a convention in mid-June where he’ll participate in a coaching clinic and banquet where the winners will be announced.
While he’s been named Minnesota’s Coach of the Year on a number of occasions, Fairbanks said this latest honor is even more special.
“Just being nominated was an honor, but to be considered a finalist is beyond belief,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting the nomination, let alone to make it into the top eight. It feels good, and really the credit goes to all those kids I’ve been able to work with for the past 20 years. Without kids and coaches dedicated to what we’re doing, it never would have been possible.”