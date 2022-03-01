Saturday was a day for making history at Jerry Carlson Pool in the Hutchinson Middle School.
Not only did the Tigersharks boys swimming and diving team win the program’s 12th section championship, it was the team’s third Section 3A title in three years, completing Hutch’s first ever section three-peat.
“The guys really stepped up and swam great today,” head coach Rory Fairbanks said. “Coming in we knew it was going to be tight and they were going to have to do it. They stepped up and did a great job. They put themselves in a good position Thursday night (at prelims) and backed that up with even better swims (Saturday).”
The team that made it close was Sauk Rapids-Rice, which rejoined the section this year after two years away. Before moving to a new section, Sauk Rapids-Rice had won three straight Section 3A titles from 2017 to 2019. It did its best to try to end Hutchinson’s streak, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigersharks prevailed by a narrow 17.5-point margin.
“It feels really great, especially because it was a lot closer than we thought it would be,” said senior Noah Tague. “It was all from our younger guys who came through. That’s where all of our points came from.”
Hutchinson’s younger swimmers certainly played a major part in the team’s success, just as they have throughout the season. All but a few of Hutch’s section competitors made it through prelims, and combined they racked up 20 medals and five first-place finishes.
Tague and sophomore Conner Hogan led the way for Hutch and were voted the co-Section 3A Swimmers of the Year. Tague won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while Hogan won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Both were also members of the first-place 200 medley relay team, along with freshman Anthony Witte and sophomore Jackson Kramer.
Nine qualify for state
While the team celebrates its section success, nine members of the squad are also preparing for one more competition — the Class A State Swimming and Diving Championship this week at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Prelims are noon on Friday, followed by finals at noon on Saturday.
After a fourth-place finish last year, the team’s best in more than a decade, the Tigersharks are hoping to do even better. They may have the firepower to accomplish that goal with 13 state entries in all but two events:
- 200 medley relay: Hogan, Tague, Anthony Witte and Jackson Kramer (seeded fifth)
- 200 freestyle: Carter Johnson (seeded 17th)
- 200 individual medley: Tague (seeded third) and Riley Yerks (seeded 17th)
- Diving: Alex Oestreich and Cameron Wagner
- 100 butterfly: Hogan (seeded second)
- 500 freestyle: Johnson (seeded ninth) and Yerks (seeded 18th)
- 200 freestyle relay: Dane Thovson, Tague, Johnson and Yerks (seeded 16th)
- 100 backstroke: Hogan (seeded second)
- 100 breaststroke: Tague (seeded third)
- 400 freestyle relay: Yerks, Johnson, Witte and Hogan (seeded ninth)
Among the group of state entrants are five first-time qualifiers in Wagner, Yerks, Johnson, Witte and Kramer. Each one was excited for his first trip to the big pool.
“It feels great to go to state in my 500 (freestyle) and 200 (freestyle),” Johnson said. “I’ve been dropping time every time I swim.”
“I’ve had a lot of up and down swims this year, and it finally all worked together at this last meet and it feels amazing,” said Yerks.
“It’s going to be exciting and we’re going to have some fun,” Kramer said.
“I’m looking forward to competing and trying to get top three at state,” said Witte.
The trip to state is especially meaningful for Wagner, a senior diver who has come close but finally made the cut this year with a fourth-place finish at sections.
“I’ve finished fifth the past three years now, so it’s nice to finally move up that one spot,” he said.
“I’m excited for him as a senior to make it after finishing fifth three years in a row and missing that last spot,” coach Fairbanks said. “This year to get in there and make it is awesome.”
Wagner won’t be alone as his teammate Oestreich will join him on the board. Coach Fairbanks couldn’t be certain, but it’s the first time in his memory the Tigersharks have had two state divers.
Oestreich, who is making his fourth state appearance, was glad to have company this year and offered some advice to his teammate.
“The atmosphere is definitely different, so just stay calm,” he said. “We’re going to load the first half of our lists so we can advance through the rounds, and it should be good.”
Like Oestreich, Hutchinson’s other three qualifying swimmers have been state regulars in past years. Tague and Hogan are making their fourth appearances, while Thovson is making his third. No matter how many times they qualify, though, the experience never gets old.
“It’s always exciting, you always have the butterflies and nerves, it’s always going,” Thovson said about the experience.
“I feel like the energy at state is better,” Hogan said. “It’s more fun at state, there’s so much more. Hopefully we get top three at state, that would be amazing.”
As the team takes aim at ambitious state goals, Tague reminded the first-timers to have fun and leave it all out in the pool for their last swims of the year.
“Just keep the energy going through next week,” he said. “Sometimes it gets a little tough at state because they were primed for this meet (sections), but you have to dig deep and pull through at state to do the best you can.”