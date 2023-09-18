Hutchinson won the first nine events — sweeping the top three spots in two events — on the way to a 94-84 win over Dassel-Cokato Thursday in a Wright County Conference dual meet.
The Tigers swept the 200-yard freestyle, led by Ellie Scheidt’s winning time of 2:11.75. Lucy Jennissen was second (2:17.56) and Brynn Mathwig third (2:18.2).
The 200-yard individual medley also saw a Tigers sweep, led by Izabelle Schwartz’s first-place time of 2:24.25. Makaila Wakefield (2:31.64) and Kelsey Gillman (2:34.110 finished second and third, respectively.
Hutchinson also had a couple of 1-2 finishes. In the 100 freestyle, Nora Mach cruised to the win in 1:00.51 with Jennissen close behind in 1:01.03. March also won the 50 freestyle.
Gillman won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:43.19, with Scheidt second in 6:03.63.
Gehrke won the 100 butterfly with nearly a four-second cushion. Collett took third and Morgan Reck fourth in the event for the Tigers.
Hutchinson would have swept the 100 backstroke, as well, except that after building a big lead after nine events, the Tigers swam exhibition in the final three events. Had they been competing in the backstroke, Hutchinson’s Wakefield, Sydney Redmann and Sophia Collett would have taken the top three spots.
Wakefield, Schwartz, Gillman and Madilyn Gehrke got the Tigers off to a strong start by winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:00.48, nearly four seconds ahead of D-C’s runner-up squad.
Aubree Schwanz topped the diving standings, earning a six-dive score of 170.9.
Hutchinson’s next meet is Thursday, when it plays host to WCC rival Mound Westonka-Holy Family at 6 p.m. at Hutchinson Middle School.