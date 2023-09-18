Hutchinson won the first nine events — sweeping the top three spots in two events — on the way to a 94-84 win over Dassel-Cokato Thursday in a Wright County Conference dual meet.

The Tigers swept the 200-yard freestyle, led by Ellie Scheidt’s winning time of 2:11.75. Lucy Jennissen was second (2:17.56) and Brynn Mathwig third (2:18.2).

