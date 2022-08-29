Losing five state meet entrants to graduation might seem devastating to many high school swimming and diving teams.
But when it’s Hutchinson, the cupboard is never bare.
Despite the loss of state meet entrants Riley Borka, Kasidy Brecht, Hailey Farrell, Grace Hanson and Jaiden Mezera, the Tigersharks return a wealth of experienced swimmers. Granted, replacing those swimmers, who were the core of a Hutchinson team that finished second at the state meet and won four state individual titles, won’t be easy.
Hanson won state championships in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle. She also teamed up with Mezera, Brecht and Farrell to win the 400 freestyle relay state title.
“With the girls we graduated last year, we are looking for everyone to step up and compete to fill those spots in the lineup,” Coach Rory Fairbanks said.
The Tigersharks have a good foundation to start the season, since the team’s other state championship last season came in the 200 medley relay, where the future also was represented, as Madison Witte, a senior this season, and now-junior Madilyn Gehrke teamed with graduates Hanson and Farrell.
Sophomore Izabelle Schwartz also swam at last year’s state meet, finishing 18th in the breaststroke.
Witte, Ava Dobratz, Madeline Hoffman, and Eli Lien-Wilke will serve as co-captains of this year’s squad.
While it might be tempting with a program of Hutchinson’s caliber to look ahead to more state meet success, Fairbanks won’t allow team members to get ahead of themselves.
“Honestly, our goal this year is simply that every girl improves,” Fairbanks said. “We cannot control what the other teams do. All we can do is concentrate on getting better each and every day. The girls are going to have to work hard at improving on all of the little things.”
If they accomplish that, those other, larger, goals just might take care of themselves.
Though difficult to pinpoint team strengths early in the season, Fairbanks pointed to the individual medley and breaststroke as being the Tigersharks’ strongest events.
His expectations seemed proven out during the first meet of the season, when the Tigersharks played host to the eight-team Hutchinson Invitational Saturday. Hutchinson finished fifth in the meet, which Breck won with 440.5 points. The Tigersharks earned 321.5 points.
Gehrke captured first in the 100 breaststroke, while Schwartz was fifth and Nora Mach took 15th in a field of 40-plus swimmers.
Meanwhile, Witte and Schwartz finished 5-6, respectively, in the individual medley.
Witte also earned a second-place finish in the butterfly with a time of 1:01.2, and Gehrke took third in the 50 freestyle.
It was a good start to the season overall, which the Tigersharks will hope to continue to build on as they look forward to a dual meet season that is dotted with top competition. Fairbanks said he expects Delano and Mound Westonka/Holy Family to be the teams to beat in the Wright County Conference.