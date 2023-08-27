Four state meet competitors return to lead the Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team this season.
And while that’s a solid foundation upon which to build, Tigersharks coach Rory Fairbanks acknowledges more will be needed for Hutchinson to continue its tradition of excellence.
“We will be looking to improve our depth in all events,” Fairbanks said. “Our goal is always to improve throughout the season. The key to that is focusing during every practice and staying healthy.”
Four seniors from last year’s team, which finished fifth in the Section 3A meet, were lost to graduation. Among them was senior Madison Witte, a five-time state meet participant who earned two medals at state last season, taking eighth in the 200-yard individual medley and helping the 200 freestyle relay team to a sixth-place finish. She also finished ninth in the 100 butterfly, and swam with the 200 medley relay team that took 18th.
Losing a big contributor like Witte is a lot to overcome, but there’s a pretty solid crew returning, including three other state meet competitors from last season.
Madilyn Gehrke had the Tigersharks’ best individual performance at the state meet, earning third place in both 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. She also teamed with Witte, junior Sydney Redmann and sophomore Izabelle Schwartz in the medal-winning freestyle relay.
A senior, Gehrke steps into the role of co-captain, along with fellow senior Morgan Reck.
Schwartz was making her second state meet appearance last season. She took 18th in the breaststroke as a freshman, then made a big splash last year with a fifth-place finish in the event after entering the state meet with the 13th fastest seed time.
Junior Sophia Collett was the Tigersharks’ other state meet participant last season, swimming in the 200 medley relay along with Schwartz, Witte and Gehrke.
Other experienced swimmers expected to contribute this season include Ellie Schiedt, Nora Mach and Aubrey Schwanz, while Fairbanks expects youngsters Mikaila Wakefield, Adey Wendlandt and Marsha Martig to also compete in larger roles this season.
Breaststroke — Gehrke and Schwartz both return with state meet experience — should be the team’s strongest event, Fairbanks said.