Hutchinson swimmers will be busy at the state meet this week.
The Tigersharks qualified for the state meet in six events, including getting two swimmers to state in two events, during the Section 3A Swimming and Diving Championship Saturday at Hutchinson Middle School pool.
Junior Madilyn Gehrke led the way for the Tigersharks, claiming two section championships and swimming legs for two state-qualifying relay teams.
Hutchinson finished fifth overall in the 11-team Section 3A field, earning 221 points. Delano won the section championship with 493 points.
The State Class A Swimming and Diving Meet gets underway with preliminaries at noon today with diving preliminaries at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center in Minneapolis. Class A swimming prelims are set for noon Thursday, with finals beginning at noon Friday.
Hutchinson will be going to the state meet with a track record of big performances on the state’s biggest high school swimming and diving stage. Last year, the Tigersharks won four state titles, set two state records and earned 10 medals.
It will be a smaller contingent at this year’s state meet, but one that has plenty of experience on the big stage. Gehrke finished third in the state in the breaststroke last season and was ninth in the individual medley. Junior Madison Witte was 10th in the butterfly and 14th in the 200 freestyle. Both of them also were members of the 200 freestyle relay team that took second. Meanwhile, sophomore Izabelle Schwartz was 18th in the breaststroke, just missing the cut to compete on the final day of the state meet.
All three of them, and more, will be heading to state this year. Following are the Tigersharks’ top swims in the Section 3A meet this past weekend.
- The 200-yard medley relay team of Sophia Collett, Schwartz, Witte and Gehrke finished fourth with a state-qualifying time of 1:51.79.
- Witte finished third in the 200 individual medley, touching in at 2:14, followed closely by Schwartz in 2:14.14.
- Witte finished fourth in the 100 butterfly, her time of 59.12 more than a second faster than the state qualifying time for the event.
- Gehrke got the first of her two individual section championships in the 100 freestyle, cruising to a winning time of 52.07. That was more than two seconds faster than runner-up Jaylyn Storm of Mound Westonka.
- Witte, Schwartz and Gehrke were joined by Sydney Redmann in the 200 freestyle relay, and the foursome captured fifth place. Their time of 1:41.72 was just about six-tenths of a second out of fourth place, but nine-hundredths of a second faster than the state qualifying time.
- Gehrke and Schwartz were back on the medals platform one more time after the 100 breaststroke. Gehrke defended her Section 3A title in the event, winning this year with a time of 1:04.75. Schwartz was fourth in 1;07.73, nearly a second and a half faster than the state qualifying time.
Hutchinson had several other swimmers competing in the finals Saturday, including:
- Ellie Scheidt, a sophomore, took 13th in the 200 freestyle, posting a time of 2:07.03.
- Freshman Aubree Schwanz took fifth in diving with a score of 298.85. She finished just 5.35 points out of fourth place, which would have qualified her for state.
- Junior Morgan Reck finished 14th in the butterfly with a time of 1:04.72.
- Scheidt finished 10th and Kelsey Gillman 12th in the 500 freestyle. Scheidt touched in at 5:36.6, and Gillman at 5:44.21.
- Collett finished 15th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.5.