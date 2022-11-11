Hutchinson saw a bunch of strong swims as several individuals and three relay teams advanced to the finals during the Section 3A preliminary meet Thursday at Hutchinson Middle School
The Section 3A finals will be Saturday at Hutchinson Middle School.
Leading the way for the TigerSharks in the section prelims was Madilyn Gehrke, who swam the fastest time in two individual events and also helped two relay teams reaach the finals.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Sophia Collett, Izabelle Schwartz, Madison Witte and Gehrke posted a time of 1:53.16, the fifth-fastest time in the preliminaries, to reach Saturday’s finals.
Gehrke enters the section finals with the top time in the 100 freestyle and breaststroke. In the 100 freestyle, she went 53.16, which is more than a second faster than the state qualifying time. She also had the fastest prelim time in the breaststroke, 1:06.4.
Sophomore Ellie Scheidt reached the finals with the 10th-fastest time in the 200 freestyle.
Witte swam a 2:15.1 in the 200 individual medley, third-fastest in the prelims.
Schwartz reached the finals in the IM, as well, with a time of 2:16.78, the fifth-fastest time prelim time. She also qualified in the breaststroke with the sixth-fastest time of 1:08.9.
Witte also reached the finals in the 100 butterfly, her time of 1:00.15 being the fifth-fastest in the preliminaries. Junior Morgan Reck qualified for the finals in the butterfly, as well, posting the 16th-fastest time in prelims.
Hutchinson’s Scheidt and Kelsey Gillman have the 10th and 11th-fastest times, respectively, in the 500 freestyle.
The Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay time of Schwartz, Witte, Sydney Redmann and Gehrke qualified for the finals with a time of 1:42.79, fifth-fastest in the prelims.
Sophia Collett will swim in the 100 backstroke, having posted the 14th-fastest time in the event.
Hutchinson’s 400 freeestyle relay of Scheidt, Reck, Lucy Jennissen and Redmann posted a time of 3:56.45 to reach Saturday’s finals in the sixth-fastest time.