Madilyn Gehrke

Madilyn Gehrke swims the breaststroke in last year's state meet. She qualified for the Section 3A finals in the event with the best preliminary time Thursday.

 FILE PHOTO

Hutchinson saw a bunch of strong swims as several individuals and three relay teams advanced to the finals during the Section 3A preliminary meet Thursday at Hutchinson Middle School

The Section 3A finals will be Saturday at Hutchinson Middle School.

Tags