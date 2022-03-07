There were many fast swimmers Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. When it came to the 100-yard butterfly, however, Hutchinson sophomore Conner Hogan stood above the rest.
Hogan won his first Class A state title Saturday. He’s the Hutchinson boys swimming and diving team’s first state champion in nine years since Cole Bateman won a pair of titles in 2013.
“It feels amazing, it really does,” Hogan said. “I think it felt the best as soon as I finished, and just seeing that “1” next to my name. That was great.”
It was a neck-and-neck race as Hogan ended up with a school-record time of 50.12 to beat out Alexandria Area’s Nicolas Welle, who finished in 50.35.
“I just remember my legs hurting so bad at the end, and I had to push through it because I wanted to win that,” Hogan recalled about the race. “I did not want to be barely out-touched like I was last year.”
Hogan was one of nine Tigersharks who made the trip to state this year with 13 entries. Together, the team racked up six medals and nine top-16 finishes, earning enough points to secure a fifth-place overall finish.
Although the team had hoped to break into the top three and earn a trophy, they were still pleased with their strong performance.
“We had a little bit of a higher goal going into the season, but we swam as best as we could, so everyone was happy with how it played out,” senior Noah Tague said.
The finals Saturday got off to an exciting start for Hutchinson in the 200-yard medley relay. After finishing seventh in the prelims, the team of Hogan, Tague, Anthony Witte and Jackson Kramer cut 1.5 seconds off their final time and moved up to fourth place.
“The medley relay has sort of been our team’s best event over the past couple years,” Tague said about the strong finish. “We always end up coming through on that relay, and I think it’s always been a key to our meets. If we can start it out fast, it usually gets us a lot of momentum to keep going.”
The Tigersharks did just that, continuing the momentum into the rest of the finals event.
Tague wrapped up his high school career with third-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke. Although he took third in the 200 IM last year, he swam two seconds faster on Saturday and was pleased with that. He was also happy to move up from fifth last year to third place in the breaststroke, and break his own school record with a time of 57.88.
“This year, getting third place and getting the team record was all I could as for.”
Hogan wasn’t done yet, either. After winning his first state title, he took second place in the 100-yard backstroke for a second straight year.
Hogan and Tague also teammed one last time with Riley Yerks and Carter Johnson to take fifth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay to earn the team’s final medal
Making an impact
While Hogan and Tague led the way for the Tigers, several others earned valuable points and were making their state meet debuts.
Witte and Jackson both claimed fourth-place relay medals in their first state trips, while Riley Yerks and Johnson did the same.
“There was a lot more energy than sections, I feel like, and it just felt different,” Witte said about his state debut.
“It felt like every other meet, you just have to be more focused,” Kramer said.
“It’s been fun and I’m glad I made it this year,” Johnson said. “I’ve had a great time so far.”
Yerks even had a bit of excitement in the prelims when he and another swimmer tied for 16th place in the 200 IM. There was a swim-off at the end of the day, and although he didn’t win and missed out on finals, he was too happy about the experience to be disappointed.
“It’s kind of funny, we had one (a swim-off) at sections and I was like, imagine if that was one of us,” Yerks said. “And today it was me in the 200 IM. It was a good experience and I’m happy to be here.”
And for perhaps the first time ever, the Tigersharks had two divers scoring points in the state finals. Alex Oestreich led the way with a 12th-place finish, the best yet of his career, while senior Cameron Wagner took 16th place in his first state appearance.
“It was an honor to dive with Cameron,” Oestreich said. “We made our goal to both be diving in the state final.”
“It was a great experience to come out here and get to dive at the U,” Wagner said. “I was super nervous going into it, but I knew the best thing for me was to relax and not worry about what other people are capable of, just focus on my dives. That paid off well.”
With all but two of these state qualifiers eligible to return to state again next year, it could be a very exciting couple of years for the Tigersharks.
“What I’ve noticed is I’m already processing what I’m planning for next year and what I’m going to do,” said Hogan, a sophomore. “But it’s an unmatched feeling to know that all your hard work goes into (winning).”