Hutchinson’s girls swimming and diving team earned fourth place at the Class A True Team State Meet Saturday, missing out on a Top 3 trophy by 37.5 points.
The Tigersharks earned their spot in the meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center as one of four wildcards after finishing second to Delano in the Section 3A True Team meet. At state, Delano edged Hutchinson once again for a third-place finish. Visitation dominated the meet for the championship, and Sartell-St. Stephen took second.
“It’s good motivation for us the rest of the season,” sophomore Alana Hagen said of the losses to Delano. “(We) just need to take that win back over.”
True team meets are scored a bit differently from others. Each team is allowed up to four participants in every event, and every person or relay team scores points for their school no matter where they finish.
Head coach Rory Fairbanks said at the beginning of the meet that he was hoping to finish in the top four. The ’Sharks were in third place for most of the meet, only to be overtaken by Delano toward the end.
“We knew they (Delano) were going to outscore us by quite a bit,” Fairbanks said. “They didn’t outscore us by as much as I thought they would, they just have more bodies for that last relay than what we got right now.”
The highlights for Hutchinson were its two record-setting swims in the 50 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay. Grace Hanson broke the 50 record with her time of 23.57, and the 400 relay team of Grace Hanson, Madison Witte, Hailey Farrell and Lexi Kucera set a meet record with their time of 3:31.66. The latter was nearly three seconds faster than the previous record.
“(The record) shows the girls can swim fast,” Fairbanks said. “Even though they’re tired, they’re faster this year than they were this time last year, so it puts them in a good spot (going forward).”
Hutchinson’s 200 freestyle relay team of Hanson, Mikayla Witte, Ainslea Jensen and Kucera nearly broke another record but missed by 0.71 seconds.
Those weren’t Hutch’s only first-place swims on the day. Hanson also took first in the 100 freestyle, Hailey Farrell won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, and Lexi Kucera won the 200 freestyle for seven total wins.
Next up for Hutchinson is the Wright County Conference meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jerry Carlson Pool in the Hutchinson Middle School. The Tigersharks are swimming for their 12th straight conference title.
Class A True Team State (Oct. 19)
Teams — 1. Visitation 2242.5, 2. Sartell-St. Stephen 2072.5, 3. Delano 1690.5, 4. Hutchinson 1653, 5. Sauk Centre 1631, 6. Breck School 1520.5, 7. Sauk Rapids-Rice 1444.5, 8. Mankato West 1171.5, 9. Melrose Area 1088.5, 10. Monticello 1045, 11. Grand Rapids 1035.5, 12. Mesabi East 1006
200 medley relay (48 teams) — 1. Sartell A (Heidi Lenarz, Holly Lenarz, Emma Yao, Madeline Francois) 1:50.88; 3. Hutch A (Hailey Farrell, Madilyn Gehrke, Mikayla Witte, Ainsela Jensen) 1:53.40; 11. Hutch B (Kassidy Brecht, Madison Witte, Clara Dobratz, Ashley Hanson) 1:58.70; 21. Hutch C (Annie Gores, Morgan Beck, Riley Borka, Megan Lipke) 2:02.88 42. Hutch D (Madeline Hoffman, Macy Stuber, Izabelle Schwartz, Ellie Lien-Wilke) 2:15.20
200 freestyle (48) — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 1:53.43; 9. Mikayla Witte 2:03.32; 43. Morgan Reck 2:18.98
200 IM (48) — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:09.58; 10. Jaiden Mezera 2:19.83; 16. Madison Witte 2:24.00; 18. Clara Dobratz 2:24.91
50 freestyle (36) — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.57; t12. Ainslea Jensen 25.89; 25. Riley Borka 27.06; 40. Ashley Hanson 28.32
Diving (42) — 1. Hailey Westrup (Sartell) 363.45; 20. Riley Borka 147.10 38. Alana Hagen 94.75 40. KateLyn Wilmes 65.50
100 butterfly (48) — 1. Emma Kern (Del) 57.22; 2. Lexi Kucera 57.37; 14. Madison Witte 1:02.79; 15. Jaiden Mezera 1:03.66; 18. Ainsela Jensen 1:04.96
100 freestyle (48) — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 52.29; 14. Madilyn Gehrke 57.70; 39. Ashley Hanson 1:02.50; 44. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:04.46
500 freestyle (48) — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:09.73; 11. Kasidy Brecht 5:37.59; 21. Annie Gores 5:47.42 43. Ava Dobratz 6:20.44
200 freestyle relay (48) — 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Mikayla Witte, Ainslea Jensen, Lexi Kucera) 1:38.73; 16. Hutch B (Riley Borka, Clara Dobratz, Megan Lipke, Jaiden Mezera) 1:50.26; 35. Hutch C (Ava Dobratz, Ava Dobratz, Macy Stuber, Morgan Reck) 1:58.11; 45. Hutch D (Alana Hagen, Madeline Hoffman, Izabelle Schwartz, Kenra Kern) 2:08.98
100 backstroke (48) — 1. Emma Kern (Del) 57.66; 4. Mikayla Witte 1:01.42; 11. Annie Gores 1:04.31; 12. Kassidy Brecht 1:04.50; 48. Madeline Hoffman 1:18.60
100 breaststroke (48) — 1. Olivia Leonard (ManW) 1:09.44; 8. Madilyn Gehrke 1:12.70; 18. Clara Dobratz 1:15.32; 24. Megan Lipke 1:17.39; 36. Macy Stuber 1:21.50
400 freestyle relay (48) — 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Madison Witte, Hailey Farrell, Lexi Kucera) 3:31.66; 18. Hutch B (Kasidy Brecht, Ashley Hanson, Jaiden Mezera, Madilyn Gehrke) 4:03.44; 31. Hutch C (Maddie Gores, Ava Dobratz, Morgan Reck, Megan Lipke) 4:15.81; 43. Hutch D (Madeline Hoffman, Kenra Kern, Izabelle Schwartz, Ellie Lien-Wilke) 4:38.31