Sometimes, the thousands of yards traversed from one end of the pool to the other in daily practices can seem like an endless grind for a high school swimmer.
But then the end of the season arrives, and those tiring workouts don’t seem so bad.
Such was the case for the Hutchinson Tigersharks as they left the pool at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Friday afternoon.
“I feel bittersweet,” senior Madison Witte said, minutes after leaving the pool, where she swam in three races during the finals. “I’m sad that it’s over. But I think we performed really well. And I’m happy to end with this team.”
Witte earned two medals, finishing eighth in the 200-yard individual medley, and she also teamed up with Madilyn Gehrke, Sydney Redmann and Izabelle Schwartz for a sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. Witte also took ninth in the 100 butterfly.
Gehrke, a junior, also earned medals in two individual events — taking third in both the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Meanwhile, Schwartz, a sophomore, earned a medal with a fifth-place finish in the breaststroke, and points with a 12th place finish in the individual medley.
Those strong finishes helped Hutchinson take seventh place in the state meet with 96.5 points. Visitation repeated as the Class A state champion with 397 points.
The Tigersharks finished runner-up to Visitation in 2021, but brought a much smaller contingent to this year’s state meet. But Hutchinson’s swimmers left the pool largely satisfied with their performance.
“I felt really good today,” Gehrke said. “We definitely worked very hard this season to get to where we got to today.”
Gehrke said she was especially pleased with the 200 freestyle relay team’s performance. The foursome entered the state meet seeded 14th, but they shaved .15 second off their seed time in the preliminaries, finishing in 1:41.55. That was just enough to land the Tigersharks the eighth and last spot in the “A” heat of the finals – five-hundredths of a second faster than Breck’s ninth-place time.
And in the finals the group went even faster — cutting more than a second off their prelim time to finish in 1:40.42.
“I’m really happy with how things went,” Gehrke said. “I wasn’t really expecting to come out at six, but we did and it was really exciting to do that.”
Witte echoed that sentiment — something that added to her feelings of bittersweetnesss.
A week ago, Witte signed a letter of intent to continue her swimming career after high school at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota next year. She was making her fifth state meet appearance this year.
After medaling in the individual medley, the 200 freestyle relay was the final swim of Witte’s prep career.
“I was very happy,” she said. “We were ranked, like 13th going in and to be able to get sixth and drop over a second … and having my last race with my teammates, that was really amazing.
“I wasn’t really thinking about it a lot beforehand, I was just preparing for my races,” Witte said. “But after my last race, it really was sudden, like, this was it.”
The other members of the Tigersharks’ state meet participants will be back, however.
Schwartz was making her second appearance in the state meet, having qualified last year in the breaststroke. Just a freshman, she finished 18th in the preliminaries, just missing the 16-spot final day.
This year, she broke through to the finals. And she didn’t just qualify, Schwartz made a statement. She entered the preliminaries with the 13th-fastest time, but reached the finals with the fifth-fastest time — 1:07.38.
She stayed in fifth place in the finals, even though her time — 1:07.56 — was slightly slower than the prelims.
“I’m just super happy that I made it back this year and was able to, like, compete,” Schwartz said. “I just felt really good to come back in the finals and win a medal.”
Hutchinson’s 200 medley relay team of Schwartz, Witte, Gehrke and sophomore Sophia Collett missed out on the finals, finishing 18th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:53.71, about a half-second out of the final qualifying spot.
“As a team, we have way less people (than last year), so we didn’t place as well, but overall, I think especially individually, we did well,” Witte said. “I think as a team, we all performed well.”