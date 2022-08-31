After graduating two singles players from last year’s squad, the Hutchinson girls tennis team returns eight players with varsity experience, including six who are seniors.
“We rotated some people in, so we have a number of athletes that got a taste of varsity play, last year, and we have some young players that have worked hard to try to get themselves in the lineup,” coach Todd Card said. “All six seniors will be leading our team and all of them traveled with the varsity team, last year.”
Seniors include Stella Docken, Erica Eckhart, Lauren Nelson, Claire Schweim, Avery Watzke and Erin White.
“Most of these seniors have experience with our doubles teams, but look for at least one of them to step up to play singles, this season,” Card said.
The aforementioned younger players with varsity experience add to what Card and assistant Tayla Hoffman consider a “deep and talented” squad.
“There are a number of juniors that will return this year with some varsity experience and a number of sophomores that possess the skills to step in and help us fill out the lineup as well,” Card said.
The Tigers have a lot of talented players who will get to play a lot of tennis against good competition this season, something Card says will only make the team stronger.
“It may take some time to figure out our most competitive lineup with our top singles players,” he said, but from there, the team can pair up quality combination for doubles.
“Conference play will be very competitive, as always. We have a very good (Wright County) tennis conference,” Card said, “I would have to give Litchfield the edge, right now, since they won on our side of the conference last year, but there are definitely three or four teams that feel they have a legitimate shot at winning the conference.”
Player growth will be the key indicator for the coaching staff, which Card believes goes beyond the results in the win column.
“The strength of our experienced players (will) hopefully give us a chance to match things together and determine what our more competitive lineup will be at the end of the season,” he said. Card believes a conference title is well within reach, saying it “will take consistent play throughout our conference schedule” to win it. Some of the best teams in the state are in the same section as Hutchinson, which Card hopes “... to be representing ourselves in the final four matchup. It’s always a goal for the girls to be playing down at Gustavus (Adolphus) for the section tournament.”