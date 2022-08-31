After graduating two singles players from last year’s squad, the Hutchinson girls tennis team returns eight players with varsity experience, including six who are seniors.

“We rotated some people in, so we have a number of athletes that got a taste of varsity play, last year, and we have some young players that have worked hard to try to get themselves in the lineup,” coach Todd Card said. “All six seniors will be leading our team and all of them traveled with the varsity team, last year.”

