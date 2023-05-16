Hutchinson’s boys tennis team wrapped up its regular season with a loss at St. Peter last week, and headed into postseason play Tuesday.
The Tigers were to play Chanhassen at Chaska High School in the first round of the Section 2AA tournament Tuesday. Section team play was to continue Thursday, and wrap up with the team championship Tuesday.
Section 2AA individual tournament play will begin Friday, May 26, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, with winners advancing to play Saturday, May 27, then to the finals on Tuesday, May 30.
Agains St. Peter May 8, the Tigers pushed one match to three sets while falling 7-0.
The No. 3 doubles team of Gavin Guler and Quinton MacMullan opened their match by winning the first set, but eventually fell to St. Peter’s Luke Gilbertson and Magnus Soderlund 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.