Ask any baseball manager and they’ll tell you a team can never have too many pitchers. A bullpen filled with live arms and a veteran mindset goes a long way.
The Hutchinson Huskies started the season unsure of who would lead their rotation. They knew that their ace last year, Jeremiah Van De Steeg, would be less available this summer due to a job with the St. Paul Saints. And they were without guys like Evan Kohli, Dan Lyons, Jacob Kraft, Dan Van De Steeg and Connor Kern who combined to throw nearly half of the team’s innings the past two seasons and started in 30 of the team’s 54 games.
Manager Mike Kutter knew he’d have to find pitching somewhere, but little did he know it would come from Gibbon, Minnesota.
It was late winter when 34-year-old Jon DeRock gave Kutter a call. DeRock grew up in the Gibbon area but had moved to Hutchinson about seven years ago. He continued to commute and play for his hometown team, the Reds, but the pressures of family and three young children led him to look for a team closer to home.
“I just wanted to know if (Kutter) had a spot for me on the team,” DeRock said. “He said he was short arms, so it worked out great for me.”
Although he’s spent most of his time playing for the Reds, Kutter was familiar with DeRock’s work from a one-year stint he played for the Dassel-Cokato Saints back in 2014. That, and a desperate need for pitching, was enough for Kutter to sign the veteran thrower.
“I was just really hoping to get some quality starts out of him,” Kutter said.
DeRock knew he was coming into a situation where he’d have to earn his spot. He told Kutter he didn’t care how much playing time he received, he just wanted to be on a team and be closer to home to make it easier on his family.
“I knew that (the Huskies) had a very successful baseball team here for a number of years, taking second in state two years ago and always having a winning program,” DeRock said. “I knew I was going to be stepping into a team that was able to compete right out of the gate.”
Since the season has started, the Gibbon transplant has proven to be a crucial acquisition for the 15-6 Huskies. With eight starts and 10 total pitching appearances so far this year, DeRock is leading Hutchinson in almost every mark including innings pitched (60), strikeouts (42), and walks and hits per inning pitched, or WHIP (1.25). He’s done that while accumulating a 4-3 record and 3.30 ERA.
“He’s a bulldog-type,” said Huskies catcher Cody Arlt. “He’s going to try to shove it right down your throat. He only throws two pitches, but he’s really good at mixing in and out, up and down. He throws a really good curveball and he’s just good at getting guys out.”
“He might give up some hits here and there, but he never gives up the big inning,” Kutter said. “I think that’s been huge for him. He’s able to get through some innings, work out of some jams, but boy does he go out there and eat some innings for us. And we’ve needed that in multiple games this year.”
DeRock’s been the hero in some big wins for the Huskies, including a rematch of the 2019 state championship against the Jordan Brewers, and an early league victory over the Maple Lake Lakers when he threw eight innings, allowing one run on seven hits. DeRock gives a lot of credit to the defense for helping him get out of tight spots, but the guys behind him are just as glad to have him on the mound.
“I think he’s confident,” Kutter said. “The guys like playing behind him when he pitches.”
DeRock will surely be a key to the Huskies’ goals of finishing the season strong in July and making a playoff run and return to state in August. But while DeRock has exceeded the Huskies’ expectations on the field, they’re just as pleased with his contributions on the bench and his influence on his teammates.
“It’s been a blast,” DeRock said. “They’ve welcomed me with open arms, and there’s plenty of time after the games when we’re all hanging out talking baseball and any other nonsense. It’s a good group of guys.”
“I’m glad he called me, I’ll just say that,” Kutter said.