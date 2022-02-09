When the Hutchinson and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey teams meet Friday, they’ll be playing for more than bragging rights and conference points. Thanks to a gift from The 1Foundation, they’ll be playing for a new rivalry trophy called “The Tendy.”
The 1Foundation was established by the family of Dylan Falling, a Litchfield 16-year-old who died in a crash on June 5, 2020. Falling was a goalie for the Dragons boys hockey team, and the trophy memorializes him and his competitive spirit.
The trophy itself includes a sculpted replica of Dylan’s personalized goalie helmet, as well as a photo of him and a short aphorism by Dylan called “Tough on Life.” The same saying hangs in the Litchfield High School locker room hallway.
According to Dustin Falling, Dylan’s father, the idea for the rivalry trophy came from Brian Johnson and Matt Telecky, coaches for the LDC and Hutchinson teams.
“I thought it was a great idea. I was surprised something like this had never been done,” Dustin said. “There’s been the Cream Can between Willmar and Litchfield forever. I went to school (in Litchfield) and it was around then. So I thought it was a fantastic idea and a great way to memorialize our son.”
Dustin, like his son Dylan, was a Litchfield goalie and also remembers the rivalry and friendships he shared with Hutchinson hockey players. Since the death of his son, however, he said that connection has grown stronger with the support he and his family received from Hutchinson and organizations such as Chad Greenway’s foundation
“We were rivals but we were also friends,” Dustin said. “Not all of us, but we were close, much like Willmar, so there were a couple guys that we were friends with and would spend time with in Hutch. But when it came time to those games, friends were out the window because it was a rivalry. And we could joke and laugh about it afterward.”
The Tigers and Dragons play each other twice per season, but the final regular season meeting between the two teams will always be the game for which the trophy is played.
“It is always fun to play a game against a neighboring community and to have that trophy and bragging rights for the winning team,” LDC head coach Brice Berggren said. “This rivalry continues to get better and better every year and the addition of ‘The Tendy’ will only help make this a great rivalry for years to come.”
Ahead of the inaugural rivalry trophy game at 7 p.m. Friday at Litchfield Civic Arena, the Falling family will be there for a short presentation, and Dustin admits it will be an emotional moment for him and others of the LDC community. And even though Dylan wasn’t a member of the Hutchinson team, the Tigers will be feeling that emotion and appreciation, now and in future games played for “The Tendy.”
“Dylan skated with many of the players in our association during the summer, and the sport has provided a number of friendships between the two communities,” Telecky said. “Hockey is often a very tight-knit group. I know it doesn’t always appear that way when they are battling on the ice, but afterwards there is often a lot of respect for each other. This is a great way to honor the memory of a friend and hockey player.”