Four Hutchinson High School track and field athletes competed in the Minnesota AAU district track and field qualifier in Brooklyn Center June 26-27.
Mitchell Piehl competed in the 17-18 age group and took second place in the 100-meter dash (11.31) and third place in the 400-meter dash (53.22).
In the 15-16 age group, Anton Kadlec took first in the shot put (43-2) and Isabelle Schmitz took first in the 3,000-meter run (10:11.07) and 1,500-meter run (4:57.91).
All three athletes qualified for the regional AAU track and field championship in their respective events. That meet is July 17-18 at Brooklyn Center High School.