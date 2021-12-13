The Hutchinson High School bowling team proved it’s one of the best in Minnesota as it wrapped up its season with a seventh-place finish at the Class A State Tournament Dec. 5, in Mounds View.
The team included seniors Mason Getz, Bryce Maki, Nolan Hoff and Josh Quaas, as well as sophomore Hayden Plaisance and eighth-grader Trent Hanson. Together they played 20 games and rolled a team average of 184.
The first round of state is a 10-game qualifier with the top 16 teams out of 24 qualifying for Round 2. The Tigers got off to a fast start and led the field after their first four games. But as other teams gradually picked up their games, the Tigers slid back slightly to finish in eighth place with a total of 1,935 pins. That was still plenty to make the 16-team cut for the second round.
“The competition was tough,” Quass said, “everybody who made it to state earned their way their, so there wasn’t going to be any easy matches at all. (It) was cool to see all these other teams and how competitive they all were.”
In Round 2, the remaining 16 teams were split into pools of four and played head-to-head, with the top two teams moving on to the final round. It came down to the final match for the Tigers as they beat St. Croix Lutheran to finish 2-1, and they earned an extra point for the most pins to secure second place and spot in the final round.
In the final eight-team bracket, the Tigers were the eighth seed and nearly upset the No. 1 seed, Lake City, in the first round. Hutch split with a 199-179 loss in the first game and 199-182 win in the second game, but ultimately lost the match as Lake City led in total pins by three.
Lake City went on to finish second overall while the Tigers dropped into the consolation bracket and eventually took seventh place. Leading the Tigers were Getz, who scored 18 strikes and 16 spares, and Maki, who scored 17 strikes and 15 spares.
“We did great and even achieved our first goal of top-eight,” Hoff said. “Plus the team that ended up taking second place, we only lost to by three pins.”
“This team had a really good run at state,” Maki said, “and I’m glad we finished strong together as a team.”