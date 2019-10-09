Hutchinson’s boys and girls soccer teams wrapped up their seasons this past week with a pair of losses in the Section 6A playoffs.
Hutchinson’s boys team traveled to Becker Monday for a play-in game and lost 2-0. The Tigers kept it close, allowing one goal per half, but couldn’t score a goal themselves. Goalie Brandon Bettenhausen saved 11 out of 13 shots.
The loss was the Tigers’ sixth straight shutout, and they ended the season with a 4-12 overall record.
Seniors on the squad this year were: Kaleb Boich, Daniel Roach, Owen Streich, Sam Kvale, Ben Riewer, Andrew Sandquist and Austin Jozwick.
On Tuesday, Hutch’s girls team traveled to Monticello and lost 9-0. The Tigers trailed 5-0 at halftime and didn’t have a shot on goal the entire game against the Magic.
In the net, Maddy Seifert saved 12 out of 17 shots in the first half and Alia Rieger saved six out of 10 shots in the second half.
It was a tough season for the Tigers this year. After winning the season-opener they lost 14 straight for a 1-14 overall record. They were also shut out eight times this season.
The lone senior on the team this year was Laina Berthiaume.