Playoffs for the Hutchinson volleyball and football teams kick off this week with home contests in the first round.
The Tiger volleyball team received the No. 4 seed in the Section 2AAA playoffs and will host No. 5 St. Peter at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Tigers were 18-12 in the regular season while St. Peter was 19-6 but played different competition. The two teams have not faced each other yet this year.
Whoever wins Wednesday’s match will likely play Marshall, the No. 1 seed and top-ranked team in state, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Marshall faces Worthington, the No. 8 seed, on Wednesday.
In other first-round games, No. 2 Willmar plays No. 7 New Ulm, and No. 3 Mankato West plays No. 6 Mankato East.
The section final is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Football earns first-round bye
The Tiger football team is the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AAAA playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 7-1 record. The Tigers get a bye in the first round of playoffs and host their semifinal game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. They’ll play the winner between No. 4 Jordan (5-3 record) and No. 5 St. Peter (4-4).
On the other side of the bracket, Willmar is the No. 2 seed and has a first-round bye. It will play Saturday against the winner between Marshall, the No. 6 seed, and Faribault, the No. 3 seed.
The winners of Saturday’s semifinals play in the section championship at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the high seed’s home field, which would be Hutchinson if it wins. The Tigers faced Willmar earlier in the season and won 40-14.