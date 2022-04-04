The Wright County Conference released its all-conference teams for the 2021-22 winter season, and several Hutchinson High School students were among the athletes honored.
The Tigers had 16 total competitors receive all-conference nods, led by the Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart wrestling team. The top two WCC wrestlers at each weight received the award, which included 106-pounder Logan Schwanz, Treyton Card at 138 pounds, Luke Hoag at 145, Jay Rickertsen at 152, and Hayden VanderVoort at 195.
The Showstoppers dance team had three all-conference recipients: Maydson Heller, Callie Vacek and Allyson Kopesky. Hutch’s girls basketball team, which won a share of the WCC East title, also had three all-conference winners: Alyssa Stamer, Brynn Beffert and Savannah Schlueter.
In boys basketball, Sam Rensch and Aaron Elliott earned the honor, and in boys and girls hockey Brady Knorr and Ellie Peterson were the lone recipients, respectively.
Lastly, Victor Otte was Hutchinson’s lone Academic Challenge all-conference recipient.