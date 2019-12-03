With fall sports completely wrapped up, the Wright County Conference East released its 2019 fall all-conference teams, and 19 Hutchinson athletes were named on the lists.
The Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team, which won its 12th consecutive conference title, had the majority of the all-conference athletes with 10 individuals. They were: Lexi Kucera, Grace Hanson, Hailey Farrell, Madilyn Gehrke, Jaiden Mezera, Madison Witte, Mikayla Witte, Kasidy Brecht, Clara Dobratz and Ainslea Jensen.
In volleyball, the Tigers won their first conference title since 2015 and ninth in the program’s history. They were rewarded with three all-conference nominees which went to three seniors: Grace Daak, Michaela Stamer and Emily Messner.
Hutchinson’s boys and girls soccer teams each earned one all-conference mention. For the girls it went to senior Laina Berthiaume, and for the boys it went to senior Daniel Roach.
In cross country, Isabelle Schmitz won her first conference title and was Hutchinson’s lone girls runner to earn all-conference, while the boys had two runners receive the honor: Ben Becker and Gabe Stassen.
Finally, Hutchinson’s Haley Knorr was the lone girls tennis player to receive an all-conference nod.
— Stephen Wiblemo