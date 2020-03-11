With winter sports almost completely wrapped up, the Wright County Conference East released its 2019-20 winter all-conference teams, and 20 Hutchinson athletes were named to the lists.
The boys swimming and diving team won its 13th conference championship in the program's history and had the most all-conference selections with six. They were: Matthew Olberg, Noah Tague, Alex Oestreich, Tristin Nelsen, Devon Bode and Riley Yerks.
The boys and girls hockey team didn't win the conference, but both won their respective section tournaments. It was the first time that's happened since 2009. The girls had four all-conference selections: Alex Hantge, Sabrina Tracy, Ainsela Jensen and Britta Johnson. The boys only had two, which went to seniors Austin Jozwick and Hayden Jensen.
The Hutchinson Showstoppers dance team also had four all-conference recipients after qualifying for state for the seventh time in nine years. They were: Alia Muellerleile, Allyson Kopesky, Madyson Heller and Rachel Scheele.
For boys and girls basketball there were three recipients total. The frontcourt duo of Brynn Beffert and Morgan Ellis earned all-conference for the girls team, and senior Russell Corrigan was Hutch's lone boy on the list.
Lastly, Cale Luthens was the lone Hutchinson/BLHS wrestler to receive an all-conference nod.
— Vinny Harvieux