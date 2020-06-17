Normally during this time of year, Hutchinson High School would hold its annual athletics banquet to honor this year’s athletes and formally announce winners for the senior boys and girls Athletes of the Year, TIGER Award winners and Academic Award winners.
Although this year’s banquet was canceled due to COVID-19, activities director Thayne Johnson and the department held a virtual conference for the winners.
As with past years, the Athletes of the Year were voted on by the varsity head coaches of each sports team. To be considered for this award, athletes had to participate in two or more sports, be selected as a captain, earn all-conference honors, and must not have had any Minnesota State High School League violations. This year’s recipients were Russell Corrigan and Alex Hantge
The TIGER Award is also voted on by coaches and recognizes athletes who exemplify the five characteristics of being a Tiger: tenacity, integrity, gratitude, effort and respect. This year’s winners were Blake Schmidt and Sabrina Tracy.
Finally, for the Academic Award, three things are taken into consideration: GPA, ACT score and AP courses. This year’s recipients were Ethan Beffert, Jake Schumann and Rachel Scheele.
All seven award winners responded to the Leader for this Q&A segment.
Rachel Scheele
Sports participated in: volleyball, dance and softball
Senior honors: captain dance, academic all-state dance
What does it mean to win the Scholar Athlete Award?
It feels really good to be recognized for all the time outside of school to get homework done and train and get better in my sports and academics.
What is a personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career?
I think my senior dance season would have to be my favorite moment. Just getting to know that team and getting to compete with them.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at HHS?
You deal with a lot of adversity in every aspect, and so working through that and working as a team and time management was a big thing.
Who’s the teammate you most admire and why?
The teammate that I most admire would be Alaina Burchill. She was one of the co-captains on the dance team. I admired her because she was never afraid to give constructive criticism while also being a friend to everyone on the team.