The glory days of Hutchinson football are returning this fall. No, Doc Brown’s flux capacitor hasn’t come to town. Instead, Hutch football alumni will return to the field Aug. 9 as part of the first annual 7-on-7 alumni football game.
“We just want a gathering place for all the players to come,” said Brian Beffert, president of the Hutchinson Football Association. “We want the boys to be around these winners. … We want our boys to have firsthand knowledge and meet some of these great people.”
Hutchinson football players and coaches past and present will descend on S.R. Knutson field beginning at 7 p.m., with the game scheduled to kick off under the lights at 8 p.m. Players do not need to pre-register, and the game is free to participants and fans alike.
“We’re hoping we get a big draw,” Beffert said. “We know that there’s some of these great players in town. … We’d love to have them come down.”
How the teams will be divided will be determined that night, depending on turnout, but Beffert said there’s a chance current Hutch football coach Andy Rostberg and former coach Grady Rostberg could go head-to-head as the coaches of the two teams.
The idea for the game came from the Tigers captains, who wanted a chance to see some of their childhood heroes in action again.
“Our captains, they really wanted to do this because they grew up watching that 2012, 2013 state championship run,” Beffert said. “They remember their names, they remember the plays. They want to meet them. … They want to be around them.”
An additional first-year event called Hutchinson Football Moms 101 camp begins the next morning at 9 a.m. The three-hour camp is designed to help introduce and familiarize women to football’s rules and strategy, as well as what to expect with athletes they know participating in football.
“This is for all women, not just moms,” Beffert said. “It could be any woman, aunt, grandma, girlfriends, any female or anyone who wants … more knowledge in football.”
Some of the day’s events include an instructional about concussions and concussion protocol, and a general rundown of officials’ rules, signals and terms. There will also be a tour of the football facilities and a walkthrough on the football field with the varsity team, followed by a lunch.
Interested participants can sign up at the PRCE office or www.hutchinsonprce.com by July 28 to receive a T-shirt. Day-of walk-ins are welcome.