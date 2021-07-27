On the field, the Hutchison High School football is used to dominating opponents and taking what it wants.
Off the field, the Tigers want to give back to the community this fall with the Hutchinson Football Give Back Day.
“It comes from our core values this year,” senior captain Max Einck said about Give Back Day. “One of the big words this year is community. The community has always been there for Hutch football, and I think it’s time we support the community.”
The Tigers are looking to pitch in on four or five projects around town on Saturday, Sept. 18, and they’re asking the community for suggestions on what type of projects they’d like to see done. From moving and landscaping or cleaning, to filling backpacks for children’s giveaways or giving out meals, the Tigers want to hear your ideas before deciding what projects they’ll divide up and conquer.
“I think what we’re trying to do is show the community that if they help us, we’ll help them too,” senior captain Sam Rensch said. “We’ll do cleanup around the community, we’ll help whoever needs it, moving stuff … stuff like that, just helping around.”
“Anything from yard work to moving things in your house, like if you have salt you need brought downstairs,” Einck said. “Anything you need a couple big guys for.”
If you have a suggestion for a project the Tigers could help with on Give Back Day, email your idea to hutchinsonhsfootball@gmail.com.
As the Tigers look forward to hearing the community’s ideas, they’re also looking forward to the start of the season and what they hope will be a return to normal. The Tigers start captains’ practices Aug. 2 and play their first scrimmage Aug. 21 against Delano. They open the season Aug. 27 at St. Cloud Apollo and play their first home game Sept. 2 when they host Alexandria Area for Tackle Cancer Night.
They’re ready for the return of Friday night lights and packed crowds at S.R. Knutson Field.
“I think most of our guys are super excited to have people back and watching us again,” Rensch said. “because last year was kind of a bummer, and the shortened season was kind of a bummer. I think we’re going to come back ready to get to work.”