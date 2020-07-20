The Buffalo has taken Hutchinson’s spot on top of the North Star League standings after the Bulldogs beat the Huskies 12-3 Sunday. It was Hutch’s first loss of the season and snapped an eight-game winning streak.
The Huskies are now 7-1 and second in the league standings behind the Bulldogs, who are a perfect 8-0. Before the loss, Hutchinson picked up two more league wins with a 9-2 victory over Howard Lake July 15, and a 15-6 victory over Cokato July 17.
The story of most of the season so far has been how the Huskies’ bats seemed to have not missed a beat, even with the late start to the season.
“It’s a lot of fun,” outfielder Matt Piechowski said. “Everyone on the team is contributing in their own way. It seems like everyone is hitting the ball hard, even when they do get out. And I think it’s a lot easier for all of us when other guys succeed. But also when people are struggling, they see other people around them having fun and success, which can lead to success for themselves. I think all together the ways the guys have been clicking and having fun, is really a big deal with how we’ve been winning.”
Heading into Sunday, the Huskies were tied with the Buffalo Bulldogs with a perfect league record. The Huskies were also ranked No. 2 in the latest Minnesota Baseball Association poll.
“I think we made a few mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Kutter said of Sunday’s loss. “We missed a couple of opportunities to score early. It just wasn’t our day. In general, we’re not too disappointed, we just got to be ready to play Friday.”
The end of the regular season is already in sight. Hutchinson has Wednesday off, but then it’s scheduled to wrap up league play with a game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Delano, and finally at 2 p.m. in Litchfield.
Hutchinson Huskies 9, Howard Lake 2 (July 15)
Howard Lake... 000 001 010 – 2
Hutchinson...... 103 001 03X – 9
Hutch stats
Batting: Adam Katzenmeyer 2-4, R; John Jennings 0-0, BB, R; Cody Arlt 1-2, 2BB, R; Andrew Kuttner 0-1; Matt Piechowski 3-5 2R, SB, 2RBI; Marcus Hahn 2-5, R, HR, 4RBI; Lane Glaser 0-5; Dan VanDeSteeg 3-4, R, 2RBI; Tyler Schiller 2-3; Caleb Marquardt 0-1, BB; Brady Zackrison 1-4, HR, RBI; Noah Corrow 1-3; Mitchell Reiner 0-0
Pitching: Kyle Messner (W) 6IP-1R-1ER-2BB-3K; Mitchell Kurth 2IP-4H-1R-1ER-BB-HBP-3K; Jeremiah VanDeSteeg IP-0H-0R-0BB-K
Hutchinson 15, Cokato 6 (July 17)
Hutch..... 306 020 004 – 15
Cokato... 001 004 001 – 6
Hutch stats
Batting: Adam Katzenmeyer 2-4, BB, HBP, SAC, 2RBI; Cody Arlt 1-2, R, BB, HBP, 2RBI; Caleb Marquardt 1-2, BB; Matt Piechowski 2-6, 2R, 2B, RBI; Mike Kobow 0-1; Dan VanDeSteeg 3-7, 2R, RBI; Lane Glaser 4-5, 3R, RBI; Andrew Kuttner 0-1; Jeremiah VanDeSteeg 1-2, R, BB, RBI; Jacob Kraft 0-3, R; Brady Zackrison 1-2, 2R, 3BB, RBI; Kyle Messner 1-1, R, RBI; Mitchell Reiner 1-4, R, 2BB; Noah Corrow 2-6, R, 3RBI
Pitching: D VanDeSteeg (W) 4IP-6H-1R-1ER-0BB-4K; Conner Kern 1.1IP-5H-4R-4ER-BB-0K; John Jennings 3.2 IP-2H-1R-0ER-BB-2K
Buffalo 12, Hutchinson 3 (July 19)
Buffalo... 000 130 044 – 12
Hutch..... 000 030 000 – 3
Hutch stats
Batting: Adam Katzenmeyer 0-4, BB; Cody Arlt 1-5; Matt Piechowski 1-3, 3B, HBP, BB; Dan VanDeSteeg 1-5, R; Lane Glaser 1-4, R, BB; Tyler Schiller 1-5, 2RBI, A; Brady Zackrison 0-3, BB; Caleb Marquardt 0-0; Mitchell Kurth 0-1, HBP, 2BB; Noah Corrow 0-1, SB, BB, HBP
Pitching: Jeremiah VanDeSteeg (L) 7IP-13H-4R-2ER-BB-4K; Jacob Kraft IP-3H-4R-1ER-0BB-0K; Kyle Messner IP-5H-4R-4ER-0BB-K