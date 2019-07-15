The Hutchinson Huskies overcame an early deficit to earn a North Star League victory Sunday, beating Howard Lake 9-6.
The visiting Orphans scored two runs in the first and another in the second for a 3-0 lead. The Huskies used some small-ball to bring home two runs in the third inning, and then opened up for four runs in the fifth. They had a walk and four hits in the inning, including an RBI double from Evan Kohli.
Howard Lake scored in the sixth to keep the game close at 6-4, but Hutch came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a comfortable lead. The Orphans scored a run in both the eighth and ninth innings, but it wasn't enough to top the Huskies.
Kohli had three hits, two runs and two RBIs at the plate. He also earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs in six innings. Cody Arlt, Adam Katzenmeyer and Noah Corrow each had two hits for Hutch.
Hutchinson next plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Cokato.
Hutchinson Huskies 9, Howard Lake Orphans 6 (July 14)
H.L. ..... 210 001 011 - 6
Hutch ... 002 043 00x - 9
Hutch stats
Batting - J. Fleck 1-3, R, HBP, BB; M. Piechowski 0-3; T. Schiller 0-0, HBP; J. Wendland 1-3, 2R, BB, RBI; E. Kohli 3-5, 2R, 2RBI; J. Van De Steeg 1-3, 2BB, RBI; B. Telecky 0-0, R; C. Arlt 2-3, R, BB, RBI; D. Lyons 1-1; K. Macemon 0-4, R, BB; A. Katzenmeyer 2-4, 2RBI; N. Corrow 2-5, R, RBI
2B - Fleck, Kohli, Van De Steeg
Pitching - E. Kohli (W) 6IP-8H-4R-4ER-2BB-3K; J. Kraft 2IP-2H-1R-1ER-0BB-1K; J. Van De Steeg 1IP-3H-1R-1ER-0BB-2K