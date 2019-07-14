The Hutchinson Huskies earned a home victory Friday, beating Maple Plain 9-1.
The Diamond Devils scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Hutch responded in its half of the inning. Jake Arlt had a two RBI triple, and a pair of sacrifice flies helped the Huskies to a 4-1 lead. Another run in the second inning made it 5-1, and Hutch blew open the game with four runs in the sixth.
Jayden Fleck had two runs scored and four walks, while Jake Wendland and Matthew Piechowski each notched doubles in the contest. The win was the seventh in Hutch's last eight games.
Hutchinson Huskies 9, Maple Plain Diamond Devils 1 (July 12)
M.P. ..... 100 000 000 - 1
Hutch ... 410 004 00x - 9
Hutch stats
Batting - Jayden Fleck 0-1, 2R, 4BB; Matthew Piechowski 1-3, 2R, RBI; Jake Wendland 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB; Evan Kohli 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Jake Arlt 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Cody Arlt 1-3, 2RBI, BB; Keegan Macemon 1-3, RBI, BB; Adam Katzenmeyer 1-2, R, BB; Noah Corrow 1-4; Brady Zackrison 0-1; Brooks Telecky 0-1; Caleb Marquardt 0-1; Austin Dettman 0-1; Mitchell Reiner 0-0, HBP; Dan Van De Steeg 0-1; Totals - 8-29, 9R, 9RBI, 10BB
2B - Piechowski, Wendland; 3B - Arlt
Pitching - Dan Lyons (W) 5IP-5H-1R-1ER-0BB-3K; Jacob Kraft 2IP-1H-0R-0ER-1BB-3K; Kyle Messner 1IP-1H-0R-0ER-0BB-3K; Jeremiah Van De Steeg 1IP-2H-0R-0ER-0BB-1K