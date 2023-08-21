It wasn’t the start Lane Glaser wanted as he took the mound for the Hutchinson Huskies in the opening round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament.
But thanks to strong defensive play behind him, Glaser quickly found his groove, throwing eight shutout innings to help the Huskies beat the Fairmont Martins 2-0 Saturday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
“They had an approach right away,” Glaser said of a rough first inning. “I was kind of all over the zone. I wouldn’t call it nerves, it was just adjusting to the heat a little bit (and) to the mound.
“It’s just like any game,” Glaser added. “It just took me a little longer than usual, but once we got in, yeah, it felt really nice.”
His five strikeout, seven-hit performance over eight innings — and errorless ball — helped propel Hutchinson, 25-11, into the second round of the state tournament. The Huskies are scheduled to play the Hinckley Knights at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Saints Field in Dassel.
“Defense is the only way you get through games like that,” Glaser said. “They put a lot of good swings on balls, and we made the plays we had to. To say I got bailed out more than once would be an understatement.”
There was no better example than the first inning, in which two Fairmont runners reached base, but strong defense ensured there were no runners left when the inning ended.
Martins leadoff hitter Eli Anderson worked Glaser for a walk, and he immediately tried to steal second base. But a strong throw by Huskies catcher Cody Arlt and a lightning quick tag by second baseman Matt Piechowski eliminated the threat.
The play loomed even larger when Fairmont’s No. 2 hitter Spencer Chirpich singled to right. And then that threat ended, as well, as Glaser induced a hopper up the middle, which Jayden Fleck fielded and flipped to Piechowski, who stepped on second and fired to first to complete the inning-ending double play.
It seemed to be just the boost Glaser needed as he struck out the side in the second, the start of a string that retired 10 batters in the row before a fifth-inning Fairmont single. The Martins’ next threat came in the sixth, when they got runners on first and second with two outs. But that ended when Fleck ranged far to left to make a diving stop behind second, then flipped to Piechowski for the force out.
“Our defense gives me the ability to always attack and go after guys, and I know that the guys behind me are gonna make the play,” Glaser said. “So it kind of opens me up to do whatever I want, which is awesome.”
While Glaser and the defense kept Fairmont off the board, the Huskies hitters were not having much success. But things changed on a fortunate bounce in the sixth. Piechowski reached base and eventually moved to third with two outs, then scored from third on a wild pitch that hit the plate, bounced up and hit the Fairmont catcher’s helmet, then bounded over the grandstand.
“You know, we got some interesting forms of offense today,” Huskies manager Mike Kutter said. “Everything went great … we get Pie on, bunt him over, so with two outs we get a little bit of luck there with a wild pitch going completely out of the stadium. Pretty interesting, but we’ll take it.”
Perhaps not as interesting, but another good example of manufacturing offense gave Hutchinson its second run in the eighth. Right fielder Sam Rensch’s leadoff double sparked a rally that loaded the bases with no out. Fairmont got a ground ball force out at home. But then Marcus Hahn lifted a high fly ball down the left field line that drifted into foul territory. Martins left fielder Levi Becker caught the ball on the run, but Piechowski hustled home from third for the 2-0 lead.
“I heard somebody from the dugout (yell) ‘Let it go,’” Kutter said. “And you know, momentum is obviously carrying him toward the line and he doesn’t have a good chance to step and throw. That was a little bit of luck on our part, but it’s good to get that second one.”
Piechowski scored both of Hutchinson’s runs and reached base three of his four at bats, only one of which was a hit. His eighth-inning run came after being hit by a pitch following Rensch’s leadoff double. Piechowski also walked once.
Fairmont’s leadoff hitter reached base in the ninth, and Kutter opted to have third baseman Zach Kuseske come on to close out the win, which he did, getting three consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
“We talk about it every year,” Kutter said. “Getting the first one out of the way is always big, because you have the nerves that you want to kind of get rid of. A close game like this could go either way obviously. But it’s good to get that win against a good team, and I’m happy with where we ended up.”