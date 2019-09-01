Hutchinson’s Marcus Hahn and Evan Kohli didn’t mind that New Market hadn’t allowed a run in its first three Class C State State Amateur Baseball Tournament games.
“You kind of have it in the back of your head, but you don’t really think about it,” Hahn said.
Hahn and Kohli combined for three home runs and propelled the Huskies past New Market 7-5 in the tournament semifinals for the Huskies’ first championship game appearance since 1955. Kohli didn’t know about the Huskies’ drought, but he ended a drought once for Hutch when he helped the Tigers high school baseball team end a 45-year state tournament drought in 2006.
“It’s a big spot to be in,” Kohli said.
Kohli started the game pitching against New Market and persevered against the Muskies’ bats, which started hot. New Market jumped on Hutchinson in the top of the first inning with a two-RBI single and added an RBI single in the top of the second inning for a 3-0 lead.
“We were just saying in the dugout, ‘We’ve got to stay on it,’” Hahn said.
Hahn swung the momentum with a 356-foot solo home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the second inning for the first run scored against New Market in the tournament. The Muskies didn’t flinch, adding a run in the top of the fifth inning for a 4-1 lead.
Kohli tied the game with a two-run home run to the 352-foot spot in right field during the bottom of the fifth inning. Hutchinson’s dugout erupted before the ball the cleared the fence.
“It felt great because that got our momentum back,” Kohli said. “It was a great feeling, great swing (and) it was nice to finally get there.”
Despite falling behind again, 5-4, the Huskies lineup erupted in the top of sixth inning. Hahn struck again in the bottom of the seventh as he launched a three-run homer to the same spot as his first homer for a 7-5 Huskies lead.
Delano pitcher draftee Hunter Hart, who spelled Kohli in the sixth inning, shut down the Muskies. Hart allowed two hits and no earned runs in the final four innings.
He will play in his home park at noon Monday in Delano when the Huskies go for the state title against the winner between Jordan and Buckman.
“I’ve pitched twice (in the tournament), and I couldn’t have imagined it going any better than it has,” Hart said.
Hutchinson 7, New Market 5 (Sept. 1)
N Mar …. 210 011 000 — 5 15 0
Hutch …. 010 030 30x — 7 12 1
Hutch stats
Batting — Jayden Fleck 4-5 2R; Matthew Piechowski 2-4; Jake Wendland 2-3, 1R, 1 RBI; Evan Kohli 1-4, 2R, 2RBI; Marcus Hahn 2-3, 2R, 4RBI; Jake Arlt 1-3; Keegan Macemon 0-4; Noah Corrow 0-4; Cody Arlt 0-4; Totals — 12-34, 7R, 7RBI, 4BB, 1HBP, 7K
HR: Hahn (2), Kohli
2B: Fleck
Pitching — Evan Kohli 5IP-13H-5R-4ER-3K; Hunter Hart 4IP-2H-0R-0ER-2BB-3K