Lane Glaser doesn’t get into trouble very often when he’s on the mound for the Hutchinson Huskies.
And even when he does, he finds a way out.
Such was the case during a mostly dominant performance Saturday afternoon as Glaser shut down Hinckley’s bats and Hutchinson broke open a close game with a four-run eighth inning to advance to the final weekend of the State Class C Tournament.
Hutchinson will meet the Buckman Billygoats in the round of 16 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Saints Field in Dassel, needing three more wins to claim a state championship.
And Glaser has played a big role in the Huskies’ state tournament success thus far. The starter in both Hutchinson tourney games, Glaser has allowed just two runs over 16 2/3 innings of work. Heading into Sunday night’s games, he was the only pitchers to have won two games thus far.
Of course, that’s not really a surprise. Glaser has been dominant all season. As one of the top pitchers in the Northstar League, he posted a 4-3 record and 2.91 earned run average over 46 innings. He also had 41 strikeouts in league games.
In Hutchinson’s state tournament opener, Glaser went eight shutout innings, giving up seven hits while striking out five in a 2-0 win over Fairmont.
He picked up Saturday where he left off last week. Though he gave up a solo home run to Hinckley’s Max Sickler in the third inning, Glaser looked to be in command of the game. But holding a 3-1 lead entering the bottom of the fourth, Glaser hit a bump in the road.
He hit Knights third baseman T.J. Johnson to open the inning, then gave up back-to-back singles to Shawn Ausmus and Cory Schmidt to load the bases. The threat only seemed to be a motivating challenge to Glaser, however.
He induced a pop out behind second base by Brady Johnson, then struck out Sickler and Isaiah Brennan — offering an emphatic stare toward Brennan before leaving the mound and leaving the Knights empty handed.
Hutchinson pushed its lead back to three runs in the top of the fifth when Zach Kuseske drove a fly out deep to center that allowed Jake Wendland, who singled to open the inning, to score from third.
Glaser sailed through the next three-plus innings until Kuseske relieved him to get the final out in the ninth inning.
Meanwhile, the Huskies’ bats came to life in the eighth inning, pushing across four runs. Right fielder Sam Rensch, who was 3-for-5 in the game, drove in a run, and shortstop Jayden Fleck drove in two more.
Hutchinson finished with 12 hits, with eight starters getting at least one hit. Wendland and left fielder Tyler Schiller had two hits each.