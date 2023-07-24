The North Star League won’t have an unbeaten champion, the Hutchinson Huskies made sure of that.
On the last day of the league season, Hutchinson put up six runs in the fourth inning and went on to hand previously unbeaten Delano a 9-3 loss Sunday at Veterans Memorial Field.
It didn’t stop Delano, 21-1 in the North Star League, from claiming the league title. But it was an impressive way for the Huskies, 16-6 in NSL, to close out the league schedule.
Hutchinson has two exhibition games on its schedule this week, against Raymond tonight and Bird Island Friday, both at home. They’ll serve as tune-ups for the Region 12C tournament, for which the Huskies are seeded third.
Hutchinson will open the double-elimination region tournament against sixth-seeded Litchfield at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Loretto.
Sunday’s win over Delano extended an impressive string for the Huskies, who haven’t lost since June 23. During that period, they’ve won 11 straight and outscored the opposition 132-27.
Hutchinson trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the fourth against Delano but immediately went to work to change that, chasing A’s starter Jeremy Maschino and continuing against reliever Mike Weber.
Lane Glaser, Jake Wendland and Marcus Hahn all drove home runs in the fourth as the Huskies took control.
Meanwhile, Glaser was in control on the mound, scattering six hits and earning the win.
Delano attempted to rally in the top of the fifth, but the A’s Tanner Kroells was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a two-out single, ending the rally with just one run scored. Delano got one more in the sixth, but went scoreless over the final three innings.
The Huskies, meanwhile, added to their winning cushion with two runs in the sixth and another in the eighth.
The Region 12C tournament is set, except for the eighth seed, which will be determined by the play-in tournament involving the bottom five teams in the league this weekend.
Delano gets the No. 1 seed and will open against the to-be-determined No. 8 seed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. No. 2 Maple Lake meets No. 7 Maple Plain at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. And No. 4 Loretto takes on No. 5 Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.wv