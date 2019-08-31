The tying run at second base, one out in the ninth inning, the clean-up spot in the batting order up for the Hutchinson Huskies, one couldn't not think, "I wish we had Evan Kohli up in this spot."
Kohli entered play hitting .465 with 15 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs. Yet it was Jeremiah Van De Steeg in the batter's box, Kohli having left the game with a hamstring injury.
Van De Steeg came to the rescue on the mound, replacing Kohli in the fourth inning, and he came to the rescue at the plate. His one-out single scored Matthew Piechowski from second base, tying the game at two.
Hutchinson eventually plated three more runs in the 11th inning, advancing to the elite eight of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament in a 5-2 win over Sauk Centre Aug. 30 in Delano.
The Huskies play Waterville at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, in Maple Lake. The Indians won in a walk-off over Fairmont 3-2. A second game follows at 4:30 p.m. for the winning team.
The Class C State Championship is at noon on Monday, Sept. 3, in Delano.
For the first six innings, things were not going Hutchinson's way. Runners left on base, and a 2-0 hole in the third inning on a solo home run and a two-out RBI single after a Kohli pitch went to the backstop, allowing the runner into scoring position.
Matters got worse in the bottom of the fourth inning, two outs on the board, as Kohli was lifted after straining a muscle in his right leg.
Van De Steeg, weeks removed from a two-week stint in the Northwoods League in Rochester, was given the ball. After working out of a jam in the fifth inning, the right-hander settled in, giving Hutchinson a chance to catch up.
Kohli, who remained in the game as a designated hitter, nearly gave the Huskies a lead in the seventh inning. Hobbling around the bases one inning earlier after a sharp single to center, Kohli came up with runners on first and second, two outs.
Like Kirk Gibson in the 1988 World Series with the L.A. Dodgers, Kohli, on one leg it seemed, drilled a ball into the left-center gap. The ball got lost in the ivy on the fly on the Delano fence wall.
One run scored, Kohli and Piechowski forced to stop at second and third base. Kohli was lifted for a pinch runner, meaning his exit from the game.
That played a role two innings later in the ninth. Following a Piechowski one-out single up the middle and a four-pitch walk to Jake Wendland, Van De Steeg delivered a game-tying hit to left field.
Van De Steeg pitched scoreless ninth and 10th innings before the Huskies offense finished off the win in the 11th. A Wendland single, a sacrifice bunt from Van De Steeg that was thrown up the line, putting runners at the corners, set up the eventual game-winning hit from Marcus Hahn.
A wild pitch allowed Van De Steeg to score at 4-2 with two outs before Noah Corrow, in the nine-hole in the lineup, added an insurance run with a run-scoring single to make it 5-2.
In total, eight of nine Hutchinson starters collected a hit, 19 for the team. Piechowski and Cody Arlt each had three singles with Jayden Fleck, Kohli, Van De Steeg, Hahn, Keegan Macemon, and Corrow each with two.
Hunter Hart, Delano draftee, in his home park, pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half of the 11th inning with two strikeouts for the save. Van De Steeg scattered five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings of work for the win.
While Van De Steeg came to the rescue on the mound, the Hutchinson defense came up big in particular on two occasions.
With bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning, a chopper to third baseman Jacob Arlt, the throw home to his brother Cody was low, a backhanded scoop necessary for out No. 2. Van De Steeg pulled the string on an offspeed pitch for a strikeout to escape the jam.
After getting a run back in the seventh inning, Hutchinson kept the deficit at one in large part due to the play of Fleck at shortstop. With runners at second and third and two outs, a ball off the end of the bat spun into the hole between short and third. Fleck gloved the bouncing ball, nabbing the runner at first base by a step with a laser of a throw.
Hutchinson advanced to the elite eight in 2018, falling 6-1 to Plato. The same two teams met in 2016 in the same round, on the Huskies' home field, in a 4-2 Hutchinson win to advance to the semifinals.
Red Wing, a 4-0 winner over Watkins, and New Market, a 16-0 winner over New London-Spicer, also advanced to Sunday's elite eight.
Four more third-round games are set for Saturday, Aug. 31, in Delano.
Hutchinson 5, Sauk Centre 2 (Aug. 30)
Hutch .... 000 000 101 03 — 5 19 1
Sauk C ... 002 000 000 00 — 2 10 2
Hutch stats
Batting — Jayden Fleck 2-6 1R; Matthew Piechowski 3-7, 1R; Jake Wendland 1-4, 1R, 2BB; Evan Kohli 2-4, 1RBI; Jeremiah VanDeSteeg 2-2, 1R, 1RBI; Marcus Hahn 2-5, 1RBI, 1BB; Jake Arlt 0-6; Cody Arlt 3-6; Mitchell Reiner 1R; Keegan Macemon 2-5, 1BB; Noah Corrow 2-6, 1RBI; Totals — 19-51, 5R, 4RBI, 4BB, 1HBP, 8K
2B: Kohli
Pitching — Evan Kohli 3.2IP-5H-2R-2ER-1BB-2K; Jeremiah Van De Steeg 6.1IP-5H-0R-0ER-3BB-4K; Hunter Hart 1IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-2K