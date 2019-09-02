For the first inning, Hutchinson launched everything toward the fences in the Class C State Amateur Baseball Championship game against Jordan in Delano.
Then, the Huskies rarely hit anything past the diamond in a 4-2 loss Monday. Jordan overcame the fast start and ended Hutch’s championship hopes with a three-run fifth inning.
“The pitcher threw well,” Huskies shortstop Jayden Fleck said of Jordan’s draftee pitcher, Garrett Anderson. “We hit some balls hard (but) just right at people. Things didn’t happen to fall our way.”
Fleck led off the game with a shot to the ivy-covered wall in center field, which led to a double. He scored two batters later when first baseman Jake Wendland went deep for an RBI double.
Anderson struck out designated hitter Evan Kohli afterward, but the other outs came on deep fly balls. The draftee pitcher from Blue Earth settled down after that with one run on six hits allowed the rest of the innings for a complete-game win.
“The pitcher just started mixing it up better, throwing more off speed (and) mixing around the zone,” Wendland said. “He got the best of us.”
Wendland and Fleck both finished 2-for-4. Kohli, who hit two home runs on Sunday in the tournament, went 1-4 against Jordan but had an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning. He sent right fielder Matthew Piechowski home from third.
It closed the gap to 4-2, but the Huskies couldn’t get production from the bottom of their lineup in the ninth against Jordan. Three Huskies batters finished hitless for the game, including center fielder Marcus Hahn, who hit two home runs against New Market the evening before.
Jordan tied Hutch 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI single and took a 4-1 lead in the following inning. The Brewers capitalized on having the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth.
Hutchinson substituted pitchers in the fifth as Jeremiah VanDeSteeg replaced starter Kyle Messner. VanDeSteeg ended the inning without another run and kept Jordan off the board the rest of the way, throwing four strikeouts and allowing two hits.
“There’s a lot of great teams here, so it’s an honor just to be playing in this game,” Piechowski said. “I thought we played a great tournament overall.”
Four Huskies made the Class C all-tournament team with Piechowski, Hahn, Kohli and Wendland receiving awards following the game.
Jordan 4, Hutchinson 2 (Sept. 2)
Hutch …. 100 000 010 — 2 9 1
Jordn …. 000 130 00- — 4 7 1
Hutch stats
Batting — Jayden Fleck 2-4, 1R; Matthew Piechowski 1-4, 1R; Jake Wendland 2-4, 1RBI; Evan Kohli 1-4, 1RBI; Marcus Hahn 0-4; Jake Arlt 0-4; Keegan Macemon 0-3; Noah Corrow 2-4; Cody Arlt 1-4; Totals — 9-35, 2R, 2RBI, 1BB, 5K
2B: Fleck, Wendland
Pitching — Kyle Messner 4IP-5H-4R-3ER-1BB-2K; Jeremiah VanDeSteeg 4IP-2H-0R-0ER-2BB-4K