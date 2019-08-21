It's do-or-die time for the Hutchinson Huskies. Every game from here on out could be their last, and it begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they face the Marble Mallards in Maple Lake in their Class C state amateur baseball tournament opener.
The state tournament began last weekend with the first round of games. By virtue of winning the Region 12 tournament, Hutchinson received a bye and its first weekend off since early May.
Marble, a town located approximately 14 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, is competing in its first state tournament since 2003. The Mallards finished second in the Region 10 tournament and defeated New Munich 4-3 last weekend to advance to the round of 32. Manager Mike Kutter was at the game scouting both squads.
"Marble seemed like a little more veteran team, not overpowering at the plate by any means,” he said. “I really didn't have an idea of what they'd be like. Being they're a northern team, you don't really hear a lot out of those teams up there sometimes. They didn't make a lot of mistakes. They had some clutch hitting when they needed it. A solid team overall, I would say.”
Shortstop Hunter Shepard led the Mallards with three hits, while Jeffrey Moore had a double. Owen Ellefson, a draftee pitcher from Crookston, threw a complete game for Marble, striking out seven batters.
“He was around the plate,” Kutter said. “He threw a knuckleball, a decent slider. If we see him again, which I'm guessing is what will happen, we'll have our work cut out for us, obviously. When you get to this point in the season it's going to be tough, but I think it's something that is a challenge we can meet and something we can handle.”
The Huskies' pitching staff will also benefit from more depth since the region tournament. Jeremiah Van De Steeg is back after a stint in the Northwoods League, and Hutchinson added three draftees of its own: Delano's Hunter Hart and Toby Hanson, as well as Maple Plain's Judson McKown.
Hutch will have a full allotment of arms ready on Friday, but it may not need them all. That's because Kutter plans on starting left-handed ace Evan Kohli. Kohli is 7-2 on the year with a 1.37 earned-run average in 11 starts.
“If we can get Evan going or get Jeremiah going deep into the game, we're going to do that,” Kutter said. “I think the game is going to dictate how we use our draftees and bullpen in general. … I think with the pitchers we have … I think we're in a really good spot to make a deep run.”
The Huskies have won 12 of their last 13 games since June 30. During that stretch, Hutch's offense outscored opponents 100-41, including a combined 36-7 advantage in the region playoffs. By the time the first pitch rolls around on Friday, however, it will have been 12 days since they last played a game.
“We've seen it work both ways,” Kutter said. “We've had a lot of success with the two weeks off, and then in 2017 we didn't.”
In their past three state tournament appearances, the Huskies finished in the final four in 2016, went 0-1 in 2017, and made it to the final eight last year.
“I think this year, for some of the guys to get some time off and get some rest has been good,” Kutter said. “It does give you the advantage of scouting and looking at other teams. We've been in this boat before. We kind of know what to do, so I expect us to be ready on Friday night.”
If the No. 9-ranked Huskies want to make the long run into Labor Day that they're playing for, they know they'll have to beat some good teams along the way, such as New Market or Young America. No. 2-ranked Sartell also sits as a possible opponent in Hutch's next game, should both teams win this weekend. But until then, Kutter is keeping his eye on the Mallards.
“You can't look beyond the game that's in front of you,” he said. “The one that you're playing is the most important. … There's lots of good teams out there. If you have an off day, it's going to be the end of it.”